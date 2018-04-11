  • News
Tracy Morgan is hosting a free block party in Brooklyn

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Wednesday April 11 2018, 2:20pm

Want to go to a party hosted by Tracy Morgan? No, really. You're invited and you don't have to be an A-list celebrity to get past the ropes. To promote the comedian's news TBS show The Last O.G., he’s throwing a free block party on Marcy Playground in Brooklyn this coming Tuesday (April 17). 

During the alfresco event, fuel up on refreshments by local vendors including Sweet Chick, Peaches Smoke Joint and Monty's Pizza. There's going to be live music by Bobbito Garcia (a.k.a. Kool Bob Love) as well as performances by Dynamic Diplomats of Double Dutch. 

Morgan as well as Angela Yee of The Breakfast Club will be in the house (er, we mean on the court). Speaking of, the playground has been transformed into a piece of art thanks to a mural created by ASKEW ONE. Check it out and get pumped for street fair and festival season!

The fun starts at 3pm and continues until 6pm at 753 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn. 

By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

