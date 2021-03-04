Treat yourself to a delicious, colorful rainbow crepe cake from this NYC bakery

If you've always wondered what it would feel like to eat a cloud, you're in luck: Thompson Street tea store Meno is now selling six varieties of crepe cake that are just as light, fluffy and, well, delicious as we'd imagine clouds would taste like.

The offered flavors look and taste wonderful. Tea lovers will delight in the matcha crepe cake, for example, while adventurous folks might opt for the purple yam version of the treat. The most classic variety on sale is the rainbow crepe cake, but we must say that the strawberry, Oreo and rose versions also strike our fancy.

The dessert isn't the splashy store's only claim to fame. Patrons head to the destination, which opened in the middle of the pandemic back in August, for fermented dark tea and coffee/juice concoctions that are worthy of a taste testing. You might want to try the Twilight (lemon, coffee) or the PPAP (pineapple, coffee).

Photograph: Meno

If that combination of ingredients just doesn't do it for you, turn your attention to the whole roster of drinks made with cheese foam. The Ink Flow, for example, features green tea, grape and cheese foam while the Highlighted swaps the fruit for mango.

But it's the Penta Kill (dark milk tea, herbal jelly, boba, red bean, oat and raisin) that packs a visual punch as strong as the crepe cake does. Although the layers of ingredients might throw you off at first, do give the beverage a chance for a real taste of Chinese flavors.

If the eclectic food and drink offerings aren't enough of a reason for you to visit the relatively new cafe, the space's ethos and the calm exuded by the store's name might convince you. In fact, the word "meno" comes from a book written by Plato and the noun calls out the desire to be able to own and appreciate beautiful things. Moreover, "meno mosso" means "slower tempo"... and New Yorkers clearly need to slow down every once in a while.

