Try Dominique Ansel’s new Baileys hot chocolate for free this month

Whenever pastry chef Dominique Ansel releases a new product, hundreds of people line up at his Spring Street bakery to try the latest sweet creation. This holiday season, it'll likely be no different as Ansel has teamed up with Baileys Irish Cream to release an exclusive, non-alcoholic, one-of-a-kind hot chocolate kit.

The Baileys Swirls Holiday Hot Chocolate Kit, which sells for $45, is available for purchase right now online and at the Dominique Ansel Bakery in downtown Manhattan while supplies last. Best part of all: for two days only this month—on December 18 and 19—New Yorkers will be able to sample the hot chocolate for free in person at the shop.

"The holidays are always an extra special time for us, and if there’s anything the past two years has told us, it’s that celebrating those sweet simple moments with friends and family at home are what we treasure the most," said Ansel in an official press release about the drop. "This holiday season, I wanted to create something special that everyone can make together, our own little spin on a classic and cozy cup of Baileys Hot Chocolate that you can share with the ones you love most."

Those who purchase the whole kit will be treated to a homemade chocolate ganache, one infused with the flavor of Baileys Original Irish Cream, a mini gold whisk to whit it all up, piping bags and two hot chocolate mugs that feature "yours" and "mine" drink tags.

Although the award-winning chef is known for his delicious fresh pastries, there's something exciting about being able to indulge in something a bit different—especially since the product doubles as an awesome holiday gift for friends and family.

Just a note: although the kit contains no alcohol, you must be 21 or older to purchase it.