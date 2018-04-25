Try food from across the globe at the World's Fare in NYC this weekend

In a true blast from the past, the iconic New York World’s Fair of 1964 is being recreated (sort of) for two days in the parking lot of Citi Field this weekend, April 28 and 29. Just as the OG fair was an international exhibition, the World’s Fare looks to celebrate the diversity of NYC by showcasing live music, interactive art installations and more than 100 food vendors from a variety of different cultures represented in this city.

And if a day of eating and dancing didn’t hook you already, there will also be sumo wrestling, pizza-making classes and an international beer garden to get your buzz on while you appreciate all that NYC has to offer.

Tickets for the fair range in price from $45 to $199 for each day, and can be found here. In the meantime, gaze over this drool-worthy lineup of food options from across the five boroughs.

Food Vendors:

The Arepa Lady

Tortilleria Nixtamal

Gloria’s

Baba’s Pierogies

Great Northern Food Hall

Makina Cafe

Barano

Thai Diva Cuisine

Falansai

Sky Ice

Dua Diva’s

Paradis Des Gouts

Wafa’s

Keste Pizza

BZ Grill

Masala Mama

Belarussian Xata

Avli

Snowdays

The Thirsty Koala

Oda House

Papparich

Sip Sak

Macaron Parlour

Lolo’s Seafood Shack

The Baking Bean

Guantanamera Restaurant

Ocka Treats

Shark Bitez

Mama G’s

Forward Roots

Kaia

Chiflez

The Melting Pot

Pisqueya

Bangad & Bougie

Heaven’s Kitchen

Entice Eats

Bogota Bistro

Three Guys with a Grill

Dawa’s

Clean Meals Brooklyn

Delicacy Brigadeiros

Dumpling Galaxy

The Awkward Scone

Marani

Orwasher’s

Antico Noe

The Malaysian Project

In Patella

Saravanaa Bhavan

Caribbean Street Eats

Down East Lobstah

Empanada Papa

Bacchanal Sauce

Boahaus

Butcher Bar

Charlito’s Cocina

Choklo & Chuzos

Coney Shack

Cryo Cream

D’Abruzzo NYC

Danny Macaroons

Destination Dumplings

Diriso Risotto Balls

Don Ceviche

El Olomega

Enfes

Eon Greek

Fishscale Brewery

Halalish

Home Frite

Jhal NYC

Joey Bats Cafe

Knot of This World

Kouklet

La Newyorkina

Long Island Festival Catering

Momo Dressing

Manmidjudu Abundance Food

Max Bratwurst

Yerba Project

Moon Man

Mr. Bing

Nachos Libre

Oaxaca Taqueria

Oconomi

Panda Easts World

Pickle Me Pete

Pop Pasta

Puerto Viejo

Rib in a Cup

Sands Jerk Hut

Samosa NYC

Tea and Milk

The Gumbo Bros

Tropical Revival

Twisted Potato

VSpot

Vaccaro’s Bakery

Momo Delight

Wafels & Dinges

What’s the Dillaz

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.