Try food from across the globe at the World's Fare in NYC this weekend

In a true blast from the past, the iconic New York World’s Fair of 1964 is being recreated (sort of) for two days in the parking lot of Citi Field this weekend, April 28 and 29. Just as the OG fair was an international exhibition, the World’s Fare looks to celebrate the diversity of NYC by showcasing live music, interactive art installations and more than 100 food vendors from a variety of different cultures represented in this city.
And if a day of eating and dancing didn’t hook you already, there will also be sumo wrestling, pizza-making classes and an international beer garden to get your buzz on while you appreciate all that NYC has to offer.
Tickets for the fair range in price from $45 to $199 for each day, and can be found here. In the meantime, gaze over this drool-worthy lineup of food options from across the five boroughs.
Food Vendors:
The Arepa Lady
Tortilleria Nixtamal
Gloria’s
Baba’s Pierogies
Great Northern Food Hall
Makina Cafe
Barano
Thai Diva Cuisine
Falansai
Sky Ice
Dua Diva’s
Paradis Des Gouts
Wafa’s
Keste Pizza
BZ Grill
Masala Mama
Belarussian Xata
Avli
Snowdays
The Thirsty Koala
Oda House
Papparich
Sip Sak
Macaron Parlour
Lolo’s Seafood Shack
The Baking Bean
Guantanamera Restaurant
Ocka Treats
Shark Bitez
Mama G’s
Forward Roots
Kaia
Chiflez
The Melting Pot
Pisqueya
Bangad & Bougie
Heaven’s Kitchen
Entice Eats
Bogota Bistro
Three Guys with a Grill
Dawa’s
Clean Meals Brooklyn
Delicacy Brigadeiros
Dumpling Galaxy
The Awkward Scone
Marani
Orwasher’s
Antico Noe
The Malaysian Project
In Patella
Saravanaa Bhavan
Caribbean Street Eats
Down East Lobstah
Empanada Papa
Bacchanal Sauce
Boahaus
Butcher Bar
Charlito’s Cocina
Choklo & Chuzos
Coney Shack
Cryo Cream
D’Abruzzo NYC
Danny Macaroons
Destination Dumplings
Diriso Risotto Balls
Don Ceviche
El Olomega
Enfes
Eon Greek
Fishscale Brewery
Halalish
Home Frite
Jhal NYC
Joey Bats Cafe
Knot of This World
Kouklet
La Newyorkina
Long Island Festival Catering
Momo Dressing
Manmidjudu Abundance Food
Max Bratwurst
Yerba Project
Moon Man
Mr. Bing
Nachos Libre
Oaxaca Taqueria
Oconomi
Panda Easts World
Pickle Me Pete
Pop Pasta
Puerto Viejo
Rib in a Cup
Sands Jerk Hut
Samosa NYC
Tea and Milk
The Gumbo Bros
Tropical Revival
Twisted Potato
VSpot
Vaccaro’s Bakery
Momo Delight
Wafels & Dinges
What’s the Dillaz
Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ