Try pandan burgers, fried chicken and more at this new NYC pop-up

When you see a sage-colored sponge cake or green-dusted chicken tenders, you might assume it's one of the city's many matcha-flavored creations. But it might actually be flavored with pandan leaves, instead! The Southeast Asian herb gives pineapple-head vibes, a nutty fragrance and a sweet, vanilla flavor. Now, a new NYC restaurant pop-up is giving pandan the spotlight.

On Saturday, June 29 from 11am to 5pm, Isan Thai specialist Zaab Zaab, Vietnamese coffeeshop Kinhfolk and Lady Wong Patisserie from Malaysian-born husband-and-wife duo Morgan Anthony and Seleste Tan are partnering up for The Pandan Project. The seasonally appropriate Southeast Asian pop-up will take place at Zaab Zaab’s Williamsburg outpost at 208 Grand Street.

The day’s food-and-drink menu will show off pandan in both sweet and savory applications. Zaab Zaab will feature Pandan Leaf Fried Chicken as well as a Pandan Onion Cheeseburger—the latter is the creation of Bryan Chunton, who recently opened Zaab Burger, a Thai smashburger concept. The pandan leaf "really lends a wonderful aroma to the burger,” says Chunton, who will also serve his Krapow Burger, a cheeseburger topped with spicy beef krapow seasoned with chilies and hot basil.

Vietnamese cafe Kihnfolk will serve specially created drinks, including a Pandan Coconut Iced Latte, a Mango Sticky Rice Latte and the shop's popular Vietnamese Egg Coffee. And for dessert, there will be an assortment of pandan-themed sweets from Lady Wong, including a Grilled Pandan Cake and Vietnamese Mung Bean & Pandan Layer, as well as Mango with Pandan Sticky Rice from Zaab Zaab.

Reserve your spot at the Pandan Project pop-up this Saturday over on Resy, or you'll be green with envy!