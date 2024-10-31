It might surprise you to learn that a former cook of Blanca and the chef de cuisine of Claud got his sea legs in New England. After growing up 20 minutes from Boston, Nick Tamburo graduated from Emerson College and worked as a line cook at a handful of spots before starting at Momofuku Noodle Bar in 2013. Now partnering with MICHELIN Guide’s 2022 Sommelier Award winner Nikita Malhotra, Tamburo is opening his first restaurant with an unmistakable New England flair.

On November 1, the East Village will welcome Smithereens (414 E 9th Street), an eatery that marks both Tamburo and Malhotra’s first ownership stake in a restaurant. Seated in a snug basement off 9th Street, the new spot offers raw and cooked seafood with seasonal produce from the Northeast. While inspired by 18th-century taverns found across New England, the dining room gives an updated spin, with sleek fixtures and mottled bar made to emulate the inside of an oyster shell.

Photo: Bernard Lin for Smithereens.

Situating you firmly in New England, the meal kicks off with appetizers like the region’s Anadama bread made with cornmeal, rye and molasses. Savory touches start early, as Tamburo’s buckwheat pancake is paired with a smoked bluefish and amberjack, topped with mustard and fish sauce. Keeping main courses aquatic, Smithereens also offers hake with clams, beans with various fish courses, lobster rolls and barbecue monkfish tail. To top things off, apple cider donuts are available as a dessert.

With a background working as beverage director at Tangled Vine and the Michelin-starred Momofuku Ko, Malhotra curates a varying wine selection, all stored in her 500-bottle cellar. To open things, Malhotra is focusing on German white wines and options with high acidity, while the bar showcases several themed drinks, including the the Cape Codder (vodka and cranberry juice), a brine-focused Martini, the well-loved Narragansett lager and the soda Moxie, which is the official soft drink of Maine.

Smithereens is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30pm to 10pm. Reservations are available now.