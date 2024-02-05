Buckle up for a very New York-like culinary ride, folks: iconic local institution H&H Bagels has teamed up with local favorite Emmett’s in celebration of National Pizza Day on February 9 to offer foodies a limited-edition pizza bagel.

Photograph: Delia Barth for Time Out New York

The treat is prepared with H&H’s Everything bagel and topped with Emmett’s “Hot Girl” pie ingredients, including Parmesan, mozzarella, jalapenos, pepperoni and Mike’s Hot Honey.

“This partnership is a fun twist on a nostalgic classic, showcasing the versatility of our bagels,” said Jay Rushin, Chief Executive Officer of H&H Bagels, in a statement. “Emmett’s shares many of our same values in terms of quality products, excellent service, and using the freshest ingredients.”

Photograph: Delia Barth for Time Out New York

In case you’re scratching your head, wondering how these two delicious yet on-the-surface disconnected businesses have come together to create such a delightful treat, here’s a bit of background: H&H is opening its first-ever Chicago location this year and, as fans of Emmett’s are aware of, the pizza parlor has brought deep-dish, Chicago-style pies to this side of the country.

Beware, though, that the food is only going to be available this weekend, from Friday, February 9, through Sunday, February 11, at two H&H Bagels locations: 1551 Second Avenue by 81st Street on the Upper East Side and 526 Columbus Avenue by 85th Street on the Upper West Side.

Set your alarms, New Yorkers, because these pizza bagels are sure to go fast.