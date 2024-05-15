After more than 70 years in the East Village, Veselka is bringing its soul-warming Ukrainian cooking to Williamsburg this June with a 5,000-square-foot new outpost at 646 Lorimer Street. And to celebrate its highly anticipated first foray into Brooklyn, the beloved diner is partnering with an equally iconic New York City institution for a new pierogi flavor: Katz’s Delicatessen.

The first-time partnership between the two time-honored Lower East Side restaurants is centered on the “Pastrogi,” a pierogi made with Katz’s legendary, hand-sliced pastrami as the filling of Veselka’s signature Ukrainian dumpling. “The flavorful fusion was developed after weeks of testing and trials by both storied restaurants,” per a press release. Limited daily quantities of the “Pastrogi” will be available for one month only at Veselka’s brand-new Brooklyn location, currently slated to open on June 5. A limited number will also be available on Veselka’s website for shipping nationwide.

The collab will also see a “New York Classics Package featuring Veselka“ ($160), which includes one dozen of Veselka’s classic potato pierogi along with Katz’s hand-carved pastrami and all the classic fixings. The pierogi-and-pastrami package will be available for the next three weeks via Katz’s nationwide shipping program and includes free shipping.

“We are thrilled to partner with Veselka to give the gift of NYC’s classic pastrami and pierogi to foodies nationwide,” said Jake Dell, owner of Katz’s Deli. “We love having the capability to ship these exclusive and iconic tastes across the country, making it possible for everyone to experience and provide a bit of nostalgia to those who may have moved away from the city.” The Veselka crew is equally excited, with owner Tom Birchard sharing: ”At Veselka, we’re always looking for innovative ways to showcase our Ukrainian heritage while celebrating the diverse culinary landscape of NYC. Partnering with Katz’s allows us to do just that, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to share it with both our customers and theirs.”

The partnership is a continuation of Katz’s New York Classics series, which launched with a collaboration package with Magnolia Bakery last year. Check out the pastrami-and-pierogi package from Katz’s and Veselka below: