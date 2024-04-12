Soon, Brooklynites won't have to cross a bridge to get those comforting pierogies, crispy potato pancakes and bowls of sweet borscht: after more than 70 years in the East Village, Veselka will soon be coming to Williamsburg with a 5,000-square-foot new outpost at 646 Lorimer Street.

And it looks like things are very much moving along with the Brooklyn restaurant, with Eater spotting that signage is officially up at the new digs, which is located near the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. The space was originally constructed as a garage back in 1918 and has most recently been operating as a car wash. The Birchard family, who owns Veselka, signed a 48-year lease on the Brooklyn property last spring. And Veselka diehards will be able to visit the brand's first non-Manhattan location when it officially opens this May, the owners told Eater.

It's been a busy year so far for the Veselka crew: along with yet another new Veselka outpost, a kiosk at Grand Central Station that opened last fall, and a documentary film, Veselka: The Rainbow on the Corner at the Center of the World, that debuted in theaters this February, the restaurant team also announced that the O.G. East Village location will be returning to its 24/7 roots later this summer. Plus, once things are officially up and running at the new Brooklyn diner, the owners will temporarily close the East Village flagship for renovations, including an expansion of its kitchen, reported The New York Post. And per the Post, there are even future plans for Veselka to expand into the West Village, as well.

And that's not to mention the commendable work Veselka has done on behalf of collecting aid for Ukraine amid the country's ongoing war with Russia. By helping not only the Ukrainian community in Manhattan (the restaurant has sponsored work visas for Ukrainian refugees to NYC) but also abroad (as of spring 2023, the Birchard family has raised $300,000 for Ukrainian charities), Veselka earned its first ever James Beard Award nomination for Outstanding Restaurant last year, spotlighting its “food, atmosphere and hospitality while contributing positively to its broader community.”

So, in our humble opinion, the more Veselka there is in the world, the better.