New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Veselka
Photograph: Courtesy Veselka

The Brooklyn Veselka has new signage and an opening date

It’s the NYC icon’s first foray into the borough.

Written by
Christina Izzo
Advertising

Soon, Brooklynites won't have to cross a bridge to get those comforting pierogies, crispy potato pancakes and bowls of sweet borscht: after more than 70 years in the East Village, Veselka will soon be coming to Williamsburg with a 5,000-square-foot new outpost at 646 Lorimer Street.

RECOMMENDED: The 21 best diners in NYC right now, for sandwiches, burgers and more

And it looks like things are very much moving along with the Brooklyn restaurant, with Eater spotting that signage is officially up at the new digs, which is located near the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. The space was originally constructed as a garage back in 1918 and has most recently been operating as a car wash. The Birchard family, who owns Veselka, signed a 48-year lease on the Brooklyn property last spring. And Veselka diehards will be able to visit the brand's first non-Manhattan location when it officially opens this May, the owners told Eater. 

It's been a busy year so far for the Veselka crew: along with yet another new Veselka outpost, a kiosk at Grand Central Station that opened last fall, and a documentary film, Veselka: The Rainbow on the Corner at the Center of the World, that debuted in theaters this February, the restaurant team also announced that the O.G. East Village location will be returning to its 24/7 roots later this summer. Plus, once things are officially up and running at the new Brooklyn diner, the owners will temporarily close the East Village flagship for renovations, including an expansion of its kitchen, reported The New York Post. And per the Post, there are even future plans for Veselka to expand into the West Village, as well. 

And that's not to mention the commendable work Veselka has done on behalf of collecting aid for Ukraine amid the country's ongoing war with Russia. By helping not only the Ukrainian community in Manhattan (the restaurant has sponsored work visas for Ukrainian refugees to NYC) but also abroad (as of spring 2023, the Birchard family has raised $300,000 for Ukrainian charities), Veselka earned its first ever James Beard Award nomination for Outstanding Restaurant last year, spotlighting its “food, atmosphere and hospitality while contributing positively to its broader community.”

So, in our humble opinion, the more Veselka there is in the world, the better. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on iconic eats

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.