Union Square will debut its first-ever Night Market next month

The Union Square Greenmarket is already a sunny-day staple for New Yorkers and now the lively park and public plaza is going to be taking over your evenings, too, with a brand-new night market set to debut this July.

As part of the Union Square Partnership's annual Summer in the Square series—weekly outdoor programming that includes free movie screenings, fitness classes, CityPickle courts, family-friendly activities and more—Union Square will host its first-ever Night Market during summer evenings beginning in July. The open-air market will run for four Thursdays at the park's South Plaza, starting July 11 and stretching through August 1. It will be presented by Urbanspace, the same folks who puts on the square's Holiday Market each year, so you already know that they know what they're doing.

Though a full food vendor lineup is still to come (watch this space!), the Union Square Night Market by UrbanSpace will feature the tasty wares of 20 independent and local vendors. The nearby UrbanSpace Union Square food hall boasts tasty food options like Playa Bowl smoothies, Bobwhite Counter fried chicken, Summer Salt's Baja-style tacos, Casa Toscana's focaccia sandwiches and more, so we'd be surprised if one or more of those don't pop up in the Night Market lineup.

And the Night Market is just one of many new activities and activations happening in Union Square in the coming weeks, from new outdoor art pieces—including an interactive sculpture that wants you to spell out the word "LOVE", a gorgeous 7,500-square-foot Talisa Almonte mural stretching across 14th Street and free subway-station art courtesy of The Whitney Museum—to zany events, like the chance to meet the viral Cheeseball man in person at the park this Friday.