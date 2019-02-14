Uniqlo launched a new collection in collaboration with the MoMA

Uniqlo's new artist collection is MoMA-worthy (but really).

The affordable fashion chain is celebrating five years of SPRZ—it’s global designer project which blends art and fashion together to create some pretty rad T-shirts. To celebrate this milestone, Uniqlo teamed up with the Museum of Modern Art to generate tees inspired by works from an epic group of artists: Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Eames and Sol LeWitt.

The new apparel hit shelves earlier this week (comprising 17 unisex styles and 16 more designs specifically for women), and there’s going to be a special kick-off party at the brand’s Fifth Avenue store on Friday, February 15. Pop in to cop the merchandise and take advantage of the free refreshments, exclusive raffle prizes and a special art installation in the store.

It's worth showing up early as the first 500 customers will get a free gift selected from the MoMA Design Store. Check out some of the styles from the collection below. Happy browsing! And this time, you can touch the art.