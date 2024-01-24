Upscale kosher grocery store Ouri’s is opening a new location on the Upper East Side

Expect all sorts of products to be sold on site.

Ouri's Market is a rather upscale kosher grocery store that also sells ready-made food like salads and juices.

In addition to its high-trafficked locations in Brooklyn and New Jersey, the family-owned brand now boasts a new address on the Upper East Side of Manhattan at 1160 Third Avenue between East 67th and 68th Streets. According to Upper East Site, the new destination is set to open some time by the end of this week or next.

The outlet reports that the newly occupied space measures 8,000 square feet and boasts "marble surfaces and copper and gold-plated decor, showcasing the store’s signature fresh meat and fish counters, refrigerators for dairy products and produce, branded line of prepared foods and bakery items, and a full coffee and bagel bar."

Expect a fully kosher in-house sushi bar to also share space with a dry-aging meat locker and a line of fresh-pressed juices that cater to the more "aware" customer of today, at least when compared to the folks that would shop at Ouri's original outpost, which debuted back in 1976 in Brooklyn.

Initially, in fact, founder Ouri Galili focused on produce but, today, his children have expanded the scope of what the grocery store sells to encompass just about any culinary product a kosher palate might be craving.

Also on site: a coffee shop at the front of the outpost, selling drinks, bagels sweets and more.

According to Upper East Side, the staff at the store will be making its very own banana bread, babkas, loaf cakes and muffins on site daily.

Once it opens later this week or early next, Ouri's Market will be welcoming shoppers from 8am to 8pm on Sundays through Thursdays and from 8am to 4pm on Fridays. Abiding by Jewish laws, the grocery store will be closed for the Sabbath on Saturdays.

Ouri's Market is clearly riding the wave of grocery store openings that seems to have taken over New York in recent months.

Earlier this week, German supermarket Lidl, known for its lower prices, announced the opening of a new location in Queens, for example.

Also to note: Brooklyn's iconic Middle Eastern shop Sahadi's just opened in Manhattan, a zero-waste grocery shop recently made its debut in Woodside and, albeit under not-so-great-circumstances, it's possible that Trader Joe's beloved Wine Shop will start welcoming shoppers back in Union Square at some point.

Call it the era of the grocery store.