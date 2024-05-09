New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Moonburger
Photograph: courtesy of Moonburger

Upstate chainlet Moonburger is bringing meat-free patties to NYC

The patty purveyor will land in Williamsburg this summer.

Written by
Christina Izzo
Advertising

vegetarian hamburgers—piled-high creations each made with a griddled Impossible patty, double onion, dill pickle, crunchy lettuce, special sauce and optional American cheese on a Schmidt's potato rolloat milkshakes and "hot fries" (flavored with "a secret spice blend with a not-so-secret kick"). To make sure Moonburger's offerings appealed to both veggievores and meat lovers alike, founder Jeremy Robinson-Leon put together a strong panel of culinary personalities to advice on the menu, including cookbook author Alison Roman, Bon Appétit editor Amiel Stanek and Strange Delight restaurateur Anoop Pillarisetti.

The team parlayed that patty popularity into a few more New York locations, including in New Paltz and Poughkeepsie. And now Moonburger is officially touching down in New York City, with a location set to open this July at 126 Bedford Avenue and North 10th Street in Williamsburg, Eater reports. 

And Brooklynites can expect all of the Moonburger menu favorites, which you can get a la carte or as a "Full Moon Combo" (classic cheeseburger, small fries and a soda.) Along with the main food options, popular extras like the brand's homemade Cooper Sharp cheese sauce and dairy-free drinks like the MB Brownie Batter Shake (homemade chocolate ganache spun with Oatly milk) will likely be making the move to the big city. 

The various locations of Moonburger all sport a kitschy-fun space theme, so we're hoping for something truly out of this world decor-wise for the Brooklyn outpost. Stay tuned!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Moonburger (@moon.burger)

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.