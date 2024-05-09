Upstate chainlet Moonburger is bringing meat-free patties to NYC

For a while there, the landscape of meat-free burgers was a bleak one. Nowadays, graciously, there's a wide array of top-notch meat-free options throughout the city, from the famed plant-based patties over at Superiority Burger to those "Slut-sauced" options at Slutty Vegan. And now New York burger lovers are getting another no-beef entry with the arrival of Moonburger, set to hit NYC this summer.

RECOMMENDED: The best veggie burgers in NYC are some of the city’s best burgers, period

Born as a drive-thru burger joint in Kingston, New York in 2021, Moonburger became known for its fast food-style vegetarian hamburgers—piled-high creations each made with a griddled Impossible patty, double onion, dill pickle, crunchy lettuce, special sauce and optional American cheese on a Schmidt's potato roll—oat milkshakes and "hot fries" (flavored with "a secret spice blend with a not-so-secret kick"). To make sure Moonburger's offerings appealed to both veggievores and meat lovers alike, founder Jeremy Robinson-Leon put together a strong panel of culinary personalities to advice on the menu, including cookbook author Alison Roman, Bon Appétit editor Amiel Stanek and Strange Delight restaurateur Anoop Pillarisetti.

The team parlayed that patty popularity into a few more New York locations, including in New Paltz and Poughkeepsie. And now Moonburger is officially touching down in New York City, with a location set to open this July at 126 Bedford Avenue and North 10th Street in Williamsburg, Eater reports.

And Brooklynites can expect all of the Moonburger menu favorites, which you can get a la carte or as a "Full Moon Combo" (classic cheeseburger, small fries and a soda.) Along with the main food options, popular extras like the brand's homemade Cooper Sharp cheese sauce and dairy-free drinks like the MB Brownie Batter Shake (homemade chocolate ganache spun with Oatly milk) will likely be making the move to the big city.

The various locations of Moonburger all sport a kitschy-fun space theme, so we're hoping for something truly out of this world decor-wise for the Brooklyn outpost. Stay tuned!