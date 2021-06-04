Vaccinated folks are head-over-heels in love with this new bar in Dumbo

Vaccinated New Yorkers, unite. Evil Twin, a new taproom in Dumbo, is now open at 100% capacity for vaccinated folks only. No masks are required inside and patrons will not be expected to socially distance either. Yes, it is a whole new world out there.

Photograph: Courtesy of Evil Twin

Full disclosure: the staff's decision to open up to vaccinated New Yorkers is a direct result of a New York state mandate that requires businesses to either enforce social distancing measures or only allow in vaccinated patrons. Given Evil Twin's layout, the former option wasn't a feasible one. "We have spent a lot of time on this build-out and Evil Twin is a small, 100%-family-owned business, so we cannot afford to stay closed," explains general manager Tanner Scarr, bemoaning the guidelines and looking forward to the day when everyone will be able to grab a beer at their bar.

According to The Infatuation, the space "is operating on an honor system." Needless to say: please don't lie about your immunization status.

Photograph: Courtesy of Evil Twin

But this isn't the only reason you should add Evil Twin to your must-visit bar list. The destination's first location, out in Ridgewood, Queens, opened a year or so ago and has garnered a cult following of sorts since then—and for good reason: the beers here are creatively delicious. Expect the 20 beers on tap at 45 Main Street, just a block away from the Dumbo waterfront, to feature ingredients the likes of habanero, guava, plum and clementine.

Each offering's name is also pretty amusing. There's the triple dry-hopped IPA dubbed In This Past Year My "Tupperware" Collection of Food Delivery Containers Has Become Really Legit, the How About One of Your Pug-Type Beer Names?, the sour ale Woody's Orange Cream and the dry stout Sey Even More, among plenty of others.

Photograph: Courtesy of Evil Twin

As you may have noticed, these aren't classic beers but "smoothie-style" ones that are sure to titillate all of your senses. The draft beer menu is complemented by a list of canned and bottled treats that folks can take out.

Also on offer: frozen mezcal and vodka drinks that are prepared at Selma's Bar, a speakeasy right behind Evil Twin's Ridgewood location. Although the 24-seat bar is still closed given the effects of the pandemic, we suggest you try out some of its cocktails in Dumbo... perhaps the mango mezcal margarita?

One more suggestion: after getting your drink on at the awesome new taproom, make your way to the Time Out Market for some delicious fare and more cocktails. You won't regret it.