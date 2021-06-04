Vaccinated folks are head-over-heels in love with this new bar in Dumbo

[title]
Vaccinated New Yorkers, unite. Evil Twin, a new taproom in Dumbo, is now open at 100% capacity for vaccinated folks only. No masks are required inside and patrons will not be expected to socially distance either. Yes, it is a whole new world out there.
Full disclosure: the staff's decision to open up to vaccinated New Yorkers is a direct result of a New York state mandate that requires businesses to either enforce social distancing measures or only allow in vaccinated patrons. Given Evil Twin's layout, the former option wasn't a feasible one. "We have spent a lot of time on this build-out and Evil Twin is a small, 100%-family-owned business, so we cannot afford to stay closed," explains general manager Tanner Scarr, bemoaning the guidelines and looking forward to the day when everyone will be able to grab a beer at their bar.
According to The Infatuation, the space "is operating on an honor system." Needless to say: please don't lie about your immunization status.
But this isn't the only reason you should add Evil Twin to your must-visit bar list. The destination's first location, out in Ridgewood, Queens, opened a year or so ago and has garnered a cult following of sorts since then—and for good reason: the beers here are creatively delicious. Expect the 20 beers on tap at 45 Main Street, just a block away from the Dumbo waterfront, to feature ingredients the likes of habanero, guava, plum and clementine.
Each offering's name is also pretty amusing. There's the triple dry-hopped IPA dubbed In This Past Year My "Tupperware" Collection of Food Delivery Containers Has Become Really Legit, the How About One of Your Pug-Type Beer Names?, the sour ale Woody's Orange Cream and the dry stout Sey Even More, among plenty of others.
As you may have noticed, these aren't classic beers but "smoothie-style" ones that are sure to titillate all of your senses. The draft beer menu is complemented by a list of canned and bottled treats that folks can take out.
Also on offer: frozen mezcal and vodka drinks that are prepared at Selma's Bar, a speakeasy right behind Evil Twin's Ridgewood location. Although the 24-seat bar is still closed given the effects of the pandemic, we suggest you try out some of its cocktails in Dumbo... perhaps the mango mezcal margarita?
One more suggestion: after getting your drink on at the awesome new taproom, make your way to the Time Out Market for some delicious fare and more cocktails. You won't regret it.