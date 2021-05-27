Time Out Market New York is now open in DUMBO!

As the world continues to reopen, Time Out Market locations across the globe are once again welcoming guests. Following the recent openings of Miami, Dubai and Boston, Time Out Market New York is opening its doors today, Thursday, May 27.

The stunning waterfront destination is located in the historic Empire Stores building with sweeping views of both the Manhattan and Brooklyn bridges and the city skyline. It brings together some of New York’s top culinary talent, all curated by our editorial team. The opening day lineup includes 10 eateries, with more kitchens debuting later this summer. New this year, guests can indulge in delicious ice cream from Sugar Hill Creamery, expertly crafted pizza from Fornino and homestyle Thai food from Wayla. (Check out our complete guide to our eateries and get excited.) Additional vendors, including Tiki Chick and Mr. Taka Ramen, will be opening later this summer.

To wash down all of those delicious eats, we’ve got three fully stocked bars serving up craft cocktails, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. We’re especially excited about a brand-new seasonal cocktail menu just unveiled for summer with must-try drinks like the Salty Thyme Margarita with Herradura Silver Tequila, Thyme, Blood Orange Juice, Lime, Sea Salt and Combier D’Orange and the Smokin’ Cherry Mule with Agave De Cortez Blanco Mezcal, Amaro, Rapa Cherry Liqueur, Lemon Juice and Ginger Beer. To celebrate the surrounding borough, a brand-new Love Local Brews Bar on the fifth floor will be serving an enviable collection of beers from local Kings Country breweries. We’ll drink to that!

Just in time for summer, you’ll be able to once again enjoy all the Market has to offer across multiple outdoor seating areas including historic Dock Street, our new Riverside Patio which debuted last year, and, of course, our fifth floor rooftop with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline.

Plus, we’ll be celebrating our opening weekend all Memorial Day Weekend (including on Memorial Day!) with live music, tastings from local breweries, performances from Coney Island, art installations and more. (You can find the full schedule here.) A three-day pop-up from The Migrant Kitchen will also be serving up delicious bites for a great cause.

So, what are you doing for dinner this weekend? Here’s hoping we’ll see you soon at Time Out Market New York, now open at 55 Water St. in DUMBO.