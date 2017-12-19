Visit Jersey City’s giant new planetarium at a boozy late-night party this week

A post shared by DJ UFOso (@djufoso) on Nov 16, 2017 at 11:09pm PST

Earlier this month, the largest planetarium in the western hemisphere opened at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City. Dubbed the Jennifer Chalsty Planetarium and LSC Giant Dome Theater, the structure contains a screen with a resolution of 88 million pixels, a lighting system that can produce more than 281 trillion individual colors and an 89-foot full-dome view for simulations of the cosmos and other productions. The whole place is beautiful—but it’s about to get ugly.

On Thursday, December 21 (the first official day of winter), the Liberty Science Center is hosting a party titled LSC After Dark: Science Sweets and Ugly Sweaters and is asking attendees to show up in their most hideous sweaters. It’s the latest event in the center’s After Dark series and the first since the new planetarium opened.

Attendees can score $5 bites from Midnight Market NJ and check out a show at the planetarium for a $5 donation. On hand will also be eggnog-flavored liquid nitrogen ice cream, alcohol tastings and “edible science experiments.” And, naturally, there will be an ugly sweater contest.

Tickets are going for $20, and there’s an additional $30 option for those who want to check out the center’s Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience exhibit while they’re sipping on libations and taking in the wonders of the universe.

