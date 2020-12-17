Listen, we already know all of the hangover cures: Sleep, hydration, a couple of aspirin, a bacon egg and cheese. The problem is having to haul our hungover selves down to the bodega to get all of said supplies, especially after a night of celebrating. Thankfully, you won't have to do that sad schlep this New Year's Day: Vita Coco and Postmates are giving out free hangover recovery kits to New Yorkers on January 1, which just so happens to be National Hangover Day.



Photograph: Vita Coco

The limited-edition kits come with all of the essentials needed to transform you from a champagne-chugging zombie back into a functioning human adult person: Coconut water (electrolytes, praise), a warm breakfast sandwich, cozy socks, a head massager, earplugs in case your roommate is a dreaded morning person, and a webcam cover because, no, we will not be taking any Zoom calls today. It also comes with some Banila skincare and one free month of Obé Fitness, in case you really want to get a head start on your resolutions.



To order the free kit, choose the Vita Coco National Hangover Day Recovery Kit on the Postmates app (available on iOS or Android). Contactless deliveries will kick off at 11am on January 1st to those within delivery radius. For every kit distributed, Vita Coco will donate five bucks to ABC Food Tours, a non-profit that provides nutritional education and resources to New York youth.

