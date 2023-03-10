New York
New York Public Library
Photograph: Courtesy of the NYPL

Vote for your favorite NYC library book display in this citywide contest

All of them are inspired by New York!

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Over 100 local public library branches are currently partaking in a stiff competition to determine who has set up the very best book display across the five boroughs—and you can actually vote for your top pick right here until March 26 at 5pm.

Now on view both in person and online at all Brooklyn Public Library, New York Public Library and Queens Public Library locations, the displays pay homage to the city of New York as an inspiration to countless works of literature, art and more. The official theme of the contest is "The Creative City."

The displays are all incredibly creative and fun to gaze at. At the Hamilton Fish Park Library on East Houston in Manhattan, for example, the staff attached a balloon “thought bubble” featuring the logo of a local destination to each represented figure. At the Eastern Parkway Library in Brooklyn, on the other hand, the staff hand-painted a backdrop display with the names of the borough’s most beloved tome. Patrons can snap a selfie in front of the panel, where a light ring is set up as well.

Once all the public votes are tallied, a group of judges comprised of morning anchor Pat Kiernan, bestselling author N.K. Jemisin, children's book artist Katie Yamasaki and others will, according to an official press release, "determine the final winners who will receive cash prizes to use as they see fit at the brand." 

Once you've browsed through all of the displays and cast your vote, feel free to look through our own list of best books set in or about New York. Our city is a true literary inspiration, after all. 

