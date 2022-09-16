The 25 best books set in or about New York

It's a feat of extraordinary diligence worthy of a genius mind: to pen a book that truly captures the essence of a constantly changing New York.

It is incredibly hard to write about New York, a city defined by its diversity of character and spirit—but that's exactly why we deem the best books set in or about New York to be some of the most incredible additions to the American literary canon, period.

From always-referred to classics like The Bonfire of the Vanities by Tom Wolfe and Betty Smith's A Tree Grows in Brooklyn to more recent publications like Hanya Yanagihara's soul-crushing A Little Life, this unranked list makes up what we believe to be any New Yorker's essential reading compilation.

Although spanning themes and tones, all mentioned books have one thing in common: they celebrate all the tiny things that makes New York so freaking grand.