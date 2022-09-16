The 25 best books set in or about New York

'The New York Trilogy' by Paul Auster
Not quite like any other entry on this list, Paul Auster's New York Trilogy is a series of novels that were first published sequentially but have since been presented in a single volume.
It's hard to describe what City of Glass (1985), Ghosts (1986) and The Locked Room (1986) are really about. On the surface, they're detective novels, but, upon a deeper reading, they clearly address the sorts of philosophical and ethical questions that New Yorkers in specific, and Americans at large, constantly struggle with, including matters of identity and mortality.