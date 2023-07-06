Walk through 50 years of hip-hop history at this new immersive exhibit in NYC

A new immersive exhibit offers a chance to go back in time to the beginning of hip-hop while also speeding ahead into the future of the genre. "Hip Hop Til Infinity," the latest installation coming to the resplendent Hall des Lumières, is one of more than a dozen NYC events celebrating the genre's 50th birthday.

The immersive exhibit will open on July 26 in Lower Manhattan with tickets available through September 17. Tickets start at $45/person.

RECOMMENDED: Celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with these NYC events and exhibits

Visitors will be transported through hip-hop's different eras and regions, from skate parks to the stage to the metaverse. Expect to see important moments in hip-hop history represented through state-of-the-art audio-visual technology.

In addition to the main event, the exhibition will also feature interactive programming, including virtual concerts, live panels, listening parties, artist meet-and-greets and more—details to be announced.

Photograph: By Gregory Berg / Alexander Paterson-Jones

Fifty years ago this summer, hip-hop was born during a back-to-school party in the Bronx. With its five elements of DJing, emceeing, breakdancing, graffiti artistry and knowledge, the genre grew into an international sensation.

"Hall des Lumières is honored to host this commemorative installation celebrating such an important cultural milestone," said Tim Ceci, Managing Director of Hall des Lumières. "It's exciting to offer this experience to our guests, something totally unique from our previous two exhibitions, and we’re grateful to our partners at Mass Appeal and SUPERBIEN and Certified for their collaboration."

Photograph: By Gregory Berg / Alexander Paterson-Jones

Previously, Hall des Lumières hosted an immersive art exhibit on Gustav Klimt and an immersive space experience. If you haven't been to Hall des Lumières yet, the venue itself is spectacular with digital projections dancing atop ornate architecture. Hall des Lumières is Manhattan’s largest permanent center for custom-designed immersive art experiences, staging new custom-created experiences every 10-12 months. The building is the former Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank at 49 Chambers Street opposite Manhattan’s City Hall Park.

"Hip Hop Til Infinity" is co-produced by global entertainment company Mass Appeal and hybrid creative studio SUPERBIEN, in partnership with Certified, Sony Music Entertainment’s platform dedicated to celebrating hip-hop.