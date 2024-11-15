Walk through this Instagram-worthy free immersive light installation in Manhattan

If these 4:30pm sunsets in NYC are getting you down, this new immersive experience at Genesis House might be just the antidote. Called STARSCAPE, this light installation explores the beauty of darkness and the wonders of the cosmos.

The walk-through exhibit was designed by Ethan Tobman, who is known for his visual storytelling as creative director of The Eras Tour. But unlike Taylor Swift's concerts, this experience is completely free to see with no tickets required. Tobman drew inspiration from Dongji, the Korean Winter Solstice, to craft an awe-inspiring journey through the longest night of the year.

When you step inside this Meatpacking District venue, you'll head downstairs into a luxe lounge before walking into the darkened exhibition area. First, take note of the panels hanging from the ceiling, each becoming the backdrop for colorful designs. Then, notice the geometric light fixtures along the ceiling that coordinate with colorful bursts. These 590 glowing lights re-create the constellations that illuminate Seoul and New York, showing a nightly connection between the distant cities.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out New York

Finally, step into the main event, a captivating light show zooming through the journey of an evening star. Unlike other immersive experiences, the displays aren't just beamed from a projector. Instead, these LED projections take over every inch of the walls, ceiling and floor. With fast-moving constellations and bursts of starlight, the experience is meant to celebrate the longest night of the year. From the burning embers of a fire in a Hanok, a traditional Korean home, to the bright stars that form constellations in the sky above, the entire experience feels cinematic and transportive.

"Collaborating with Genesis on STARSCAPE has been an inspiring and rewarding experience," Tobman said in a statement. "Blending my design vision and love for empathetic storytelling with their incredible space allowed us both to create an immersive environment that merges traditional and modern artistry."

His design blends light and sound to examine the connection that humans have with our shared night sky.

Photograph: Courtesy of Genesis House

"At Genesis House, we aim to bring truly one-of-a-kind experiences to our guests that reflect our commitment to audacious design while honoring our distinctly Korean heritage," as Rachel Espersen, executive director of brand experience, Genesis House and Studios, explained a press release. Genesis is the luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Company, a South Korean company.

STARSCAPE is now open to the public through January 12. No reservations are needed; just show up. Public operating hours are Tuesday–Sunday, 11am–7pm. Find it at 40A 10th Ave. in the Meatpacking District.

Guests at Genesis House Restaurant will get exclusive access on Tuesdays through Sundays from 7–10pm. There are even a few special items on the menu at the on-site restaurant to connect with the installation. There's the Bukdu Chilseong cocktail, a blend of night sky gin, dry vermouth, maraschino, absinthe, and orange bitters and the Starlight Choux made with apple, jujube, crème chantilly and starlight craquelin.