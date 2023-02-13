New York
Mariah Carey
Photograph: Shutterstock

Watch Mariah Carey take the stage during a weekend performance of ‘Some Like it Hot’ on Broadway

Mariah Carey surprised Broadway fans during a performance of 'Some Like it Hot.'

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
The only thing more exciting than attending a Broadway musical is finishing off the night with a surprise appearance by a celebrity. That’s exactly what fans were treated to this past Friday when superstar Mariah Carey hit the stage at the Shubert Theatre to cheer on the cast of Some Like it Hot, a show that she's actually a producer on.

Joining the cast on stage after the curtain call, Mariah took the microphone to say a few words.

"Beautiful, beautiful music. Incredible show. Just everything," the 53-year-old artist said. "Some Like It Hot has a very special significance for me because I grew up loving Marilyn Monroe, because my mom was a big fan of hers. And then I found out about her and I learned about her and read books by Norman Mailer, which were too much to read for a little girl. But I did it anyway and here we are. I'm so honored [...] to be able to say I'm a producer on this incredible, incredible show."

As touched upon by Mariah, Some Like it Hot is a musical adaptation of Billy Wilder's 1959 eponymous movie, which starred Monroe as Sugar Kane.

Set in Chicago during Prohibition, the production focuses on two musicians that are forced to leave town after witnessing a mob hit. 

Loved by fans and critics alike (our own critic Adam Feldman gave the show 4 stars!), Some Like It Hot first debuted back in November of 2022 and has been holding steady since.

Describing it as a “well-aimed throwback: a jubilant, oldfangled, crowd-pleasing musical comedy,” Feldman warns that “you’ll leave this show with a smile on your face.” Even the super-talented Grammy-award-winning star has given it her seal of approval, after all.

Check out a video of her appearance posted to the show’s official Instagram account right here:

