Watch movies outdoors and drink free coffee in Brooklyn this summer

Caffeine lovers and cinephiles, this one's for you!

The best coffee is free coffee, and if you need a little boost to keep your eyes open during an after-dinner flick, this summer program is for you.

Gowanus-based coffee roaster Abbotsford Road Coffee Specialists and its new coffee subscription app, CoffeesUp, partnered with Brooklyn Magazine for caffeine-meets-cinephile Summer Movies Under the Stars running through July and August. Free films, free coffee, does it get better? Movies will screen at Fort Greene Park in July and then in Prospect Park in August.

Conceptualized by Karl Jameson, co-founder of Abbotsford Road, CoffeesUp allows coffee lovers to experience 12 specialty coffees per month (3 per week), at $8 per monthly subscription. The goal is to support local cafes and encourage coffee exploration, while allowing users to save money.

For Brooklyn Magazine’s Summer Movies Under the Stars, CoffeesUp and Abbottsford Road Coffee Specialists will host a pop-up Showtime Café where moviegoers can download the app, talk to a barista about how it works and, most importantly, enjoy free coffee.

The schedule, including movie musicals, biopics and animated features, is below:

Fort Greene Park (July)

July 7 th – West Side Story

July 14 th – Selena

July 21 st – Crooklyn

July 28 th – Clue

Prospect Park (August)

August 3 rd – Back to the Future

August 10 th – Ghostbuster (Original)

August 17 th – Encanto



August 24 th – Spider-Man: No Way Home

