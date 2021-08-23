Watch video of the intense flooding in NYC over the weekend

With Hurricane Henri rolling through the Northeastern U.S. this weekend like an overconfident college sophomore back from studying abroad in Paris ("It’s pronounced ‘Ehn-Ree,’ thank you!"), the New York area saw a huge amount of flooding over this past weekend. Similar to the great Subway Lake of July, 2021, large portions of the city were subject to huge amounts of flooding and the five boroughs were still pretty soggy Monday morning.

In addition to closing all of the city’s beaches both yesterday and today, the storm had the unfortunate effect of canceling what was supposed to be NYC’s big “Comeback Concert” in Central Park on Saturday night. Instead of seeing superstars like Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon croon to celebrate the return of the city, concertgoers were told to evacuate by a stern announcement while an unaware Barry Manilow silently continued to sing. (Sadly and appropriately, he wasn't able to get to “I Made It Through The Rain.”) In fact, with 1.94 inches of rain falling on Central Park, 10pm to 11pm on Saturday was the wettest hour on record in NYC. Ever.

Before you celebrate the return of a few rays of sunshine today, check out some videos and photos of some of the craziest moments of this weekend’s storm below.

