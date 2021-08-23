New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Watch video of the intense flooding in NYC over the weekend

Plus, see lightning strike the World Trade Center!

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/b20db166-2aa2-4b93-bcd8-18b43b89731f.jpg
Written by
Will Gleason
Advertising

With Hurricane Henri rolling through the Northeastern U.S. this weekend like an overconfident college sophomore back from studying abroad in Paris ("It’s pronounced ‘Ehn-Ree,’ thank you!"), the New York area saw a huge amount of flooding over this past weekend. Similar to the great Subway Lake of July, 2021, large portions of the city were subject to huge amounts of flooding and the five boroughs were still pretty soggy Monday morning.

In addition to closing all of the city’s beaches both yesterday and today, the storm had the unfortunate effect of canceling what was supposed to be NYC’s big “Comeback Concert” in Central Park on Saturday night. Instead of seeing superstars like Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon croon to celebrate the return of the city, concertgoers were told to evacuate by a stern announcement while an unaware Barry Manilow silently continued to sing. (Sadly and appropriately, he wasn't able to get to “I Made It Through The Rain.”) In fact, with 1.94 inches of rain falling on Central Park, 10pm to 11pm on Saturday was the wettest hour on record in NYC. Ever.

Before you celebrate the return of a few rays of sunshine today, check out some videos and photos of some of the craziest moments of this weekend’s storm below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Natchie (@natchieart)

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.