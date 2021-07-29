New York's favorite suburbanized corner is continuing its legacy: An 82,000 square foot Wegmans will open at 770 Broadway.

The beloved Rochester-based grocery store took to Twitter on Thursday morning to "start spreading the news" of their first Manhattan opening. Don't make your shopping lists yet - the bilevel store is slated to open in 2023, though a 30-year lease anticipates the longevity of the supermarket

Wegmans opened its first New York City store in October 2019, with a highly anticipated location at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The Brooklyn Wegmans is 74,000-square-feet, and at Wegmans 101st store opening, it was substantially smaller than the grocer's suburban locations, which typically range from 100,000- to 150,000-square-feet. Against all odds, the Manhattan location will be bigger than its Brooklyn counterpart, which also boasts a bar and an enormous parking lot.

Details about the Manhattan Wegmans layout have yet to be revealed. For now, Manhattanites can order delivery from Wegmans, should they want to delve into the chain's legendary cheese selection, fresh baked goods, and much, much more.

An email list has already opened for up-to-date news on Manhattan's first Wegman's.

In the meantime, New York's homegrown grocery stores, greengrocers and bodegas still very much need our support, and while they may not offer as wide a selection as Wegmans, they define the city in a way an upstate chain never could. Plus, chances are low you'll find a cat roaming the refrigerated aisle of 770 Broadway anytime in the future...