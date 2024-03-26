Wegmans will close 46 of its New York stores during the solar eclipse

Here is the full list of Wegmans stores that will close for 30 minutes on April 8.

Supermarket chain Wegmans announced that it will close 46 of its New York stores for a half-hour on April 8, during the much anticipated solar eclipse, so that employees can step outside to take in the celestial event in all of its glory.

“The opportunity to experience a total solar eclipse comes once in a lifetime, and we don’t want our employees to miss out,” said Patrick Bourcy, Wegmans regional manager, in an official statement.

Weird? Sure, but very honorable and exciting as well!

The shops, all of which will be on the path of totality, will cease operations from 3pm to 3:30pm. Customers will not be able to visit the pharmacy, grocery aisles or pick up their orders. Deliveries will be temporarily halted as well.

Here is the full list of New York Wegmans stores that will be closed for a period of time on April 8:

Rochester:

Brockport

Calkins Road, Henrietta

Canandaigua

Chili-Paul Plaza, Chili

East Avenue, Rochester

Eastway, Penfield

Fairport

Geneseo

Geneva

Holt Road, Webster

Latta Road, Greece

Lyell Avenue, Gates

Hylan Drive, Henrietta

Mt. Read Boulevard

Newark

Penfield

Perinton

Pittsford

Ridge-Culver, Irondequoit

Ridgemont Plaza, Greece

Titus Avenue, Irondequoit

Buffalo:

Alberta Drive

Amherst Street

Dick Road

Jamestown

Losson Road

McKinley

Military Road

Niagara Falls Boulevard

Sheridan Drive

Transit Road

West Seneca



Finger Lakes

Auburn

Ithaca

Southern Tier

Corning

Elmira

Hornell

Johnson City

Syracuse

Cicero

DeWitt

Fairmount

Great Northern

James Street

John Glenn

Onondaga

Taft Road