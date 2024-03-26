New York
Wegmans
Photograph: Shutterstock

Wegmans will close 46 of its New York stores during the solar eclipse

Here is the full list of Wegmans stores that will close for 30 minutes on April 8.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Supermarket chain Wegmans announced that it will close 46 of its New York stores for a half-hour on April 8, during the much anticipated solar eclipse, so that employees can step outside to take in the celestial event in all of its glory.

“The opportunity to experience a total solar eclipse comes once in a lifetime, and we don’t want our employees to miss out,” said Patrick Bourcy, Wegmans regional manager, in an official statement.

Weird? Sure, but very honorable and exciting as well!

The shops, all of which will be on the path of totality, will cease operations from 3pm to 3:30pm. Customers will not be able to visit the pharmacy, grocery aisles or pick up their orders. Deliveries will be temporarily halted as well.

Here is the full list of New York Wegmans stores that will be closed for a period of time on April 8:

Rochester:

Brockport
Calkins Road, Henrietta
Canandaigua
Chili-Paul Plaza, Chili
East Avenue, Rochester
Eastway, Penfield
Fairport
Geneseo
Geneva
Holt Road, Webster
Latta Road, Greece
Lyell Avenue, Gates
Hylan Drive, Henrietta
Mt. Read Boulevard
Newark
Penfield
Perinton
Pittsford
Ridge-Culver, Irondequoit
Ridgemont Plaza, Greece
Titus Avenue, Irondequoit

Buffalo:

Alberta Drive
Amherst Street
Dick Road
Jamestown
Losson Road
McKinley
Military Road
Niagara Falls Boulevard
Sheridan Drive
Transit Road
West Seneca

Finger Lakes
Auburn
Ithaca

Southern Tier
Corning
Elmira
Hornell
Johnson City

Syracuse 

Cicero
DeWitt
Fairmount
Great Northern
James Street
John Glenn
Onondaga
Taft Road

