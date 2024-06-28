Subscribe
We’re launching Hot Dog Week today at Time Out New York

We’re celebrating by naming the best franks in NYC and more.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Editor, Time Out New York
two hot dogs in front of the Brooklyn Bridge
Photograph By: berni0004 / Courtesy of Shutterstock
Let us be frank: hot dogs are the best summer snack whether covered in mustard (or ketchup, you weirdo), chili or relish.

We love wieners so much that we’re devoting an entire week to them during Time Out New York’s “Hot Dog Week.”

Not only have we updated our list of the best hot dogs in NYC, setting The Portrait Bar’s “au poivre” dog as No. 1 this year, but we’re calling out the most notable dogs, conducting taste tests and sharing the grand history of the frank over the next seven days leading up to July 4.

We’ll also school you about what technically makes a NYC hot dog, try out the best-rated hot dog cart, compare the city’s Papaya Dogs in a Papya Dog Showdown and much more. We’ll even cover the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest live on our Instagram. 

We also want to hear from you about your favorite NYC hot dog and actually try them. That’s right, we’ll be taking your suggestions and giving our honest opinion. 

Best of all, over at Time Out Market, we’re celebrating Hot Dog Week from now through Sunday, July 7, with Pastrami Queen (one of our top hot dog picks), which will offer a variety of wonderful wieners to pick from. You can wash it down with a special $6 Sam Adams Summer Ale, too.

Watch this space and our IG to relish Hot Dog Week with us.  

