West Indian Day Parade 2024: All the street closures you should know about

The West Indian Day Parade is hands down one of the most lit parties held in New York City each year.

On Monday, September 2, thousands of people will march, eat and party along Eastern Parkway and the surrounding neighborhoods in Brooklyn. The parade is organized by the West Indian American Day Carnival Association to promote Caribbean culture, also celebrating the strong presence of Trinidadians, Haitians, Jamaicans and other West Indian communities in Crown Heights.

You're just as likely to spot colorful costumes from different Caribbean nations, though, as you are to run into headache-inducing traffic jams. Here's what you should anticipate.

When does the West Indian Day Parade start?

The West Indian Day Parade will kick off at 11am on Monday, September 2. However, the pre-parade party J'ouvert, which is French for "daybreak," will begin as early as 6am at Grand Army Plaza on that same day.

What is the West Indian Day Parade's route?

The route moves along Eastern Parkway from Utica Avenue to Grand Army Plaza for approximately two miles.

What streets will be closed during the West Indian Day Parade?

Many people will be driving back to the city on Monday following Labor Day weekend—so you can expect even more traffic than you previously thought you might encounter.

Here are all the street closures related to the upcoming West Indian Day Parade:

Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)

Buffalo Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

Rochester Avenue between East New York Avenue and Sterling Place

Ralph Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

East New York Avenue between Howard Avenue and Utica Avenue

Eastern Parkway between Howard Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Washington Avenue between Sterling Place and Lincoln Road

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Caton Avenue

Ocean Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Parkside Avenue

Butler Place between Grand Army Plaza and Sterling Place

St. Johns Place between Underhill Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Rockaway Parkway between East New York Avenue and Rutland Road

Parkside Avenue between Park Circle and Flatbush Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue

Nostrand Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Linden Boulevard

Lincoln Place between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

If you're going to be taking public transportation, you should keep in mind that there are going to be disruptions on several subway lines, the LIRR and Metro North. Check the MTA's website for the latest details.