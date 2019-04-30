Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Cafe Altro Paradiso’s buzzy all-star chef bake sale is back this May
Cafe Altro Paradiso’s buzzy all-star chef bake sale is back this May

By Emma Orlow Posted: Tuesday April 30 2019, 10:38am

Photograph: Courtesy Heidi's Bridge

You can find all of the city's best pastries under one roof next month at Café Altro Paradiso. Natasha Pickowicz, Altro's head of pastry with Matter House lead (Estela, Flora Bar) Ignacio Mattos, will host their third-annual bake sale benefit at the restaurant. After the 2016 presidential election, Pickowicz was inspired to take action. Her platform? Gathering pastry chefs from NYC's most powerful bakery programs to create a bake sale in direct defiance of Trump administration's leveled threats against Planned Parenthood (last year they raised $22,000 for the organization).

But this won't be your run-of-the-mill middle school bake sale for volleyball uniforms or a corner stand for Girl Scouts. Rather, it's one of the only times a year you can find all the best baked goods without having to hop all over the city: Hanoi House, Wildair, Ovenly, Flora Bar, La Mercerie, Frenchette, Superiority Burger, Alison Roman (behind the viral chocolate chip cookie recipe), King, Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery, Manhatta, Morgenstern's, Marlow & Sons, Ops Pizza, Roberta's, The Standard, Gertie and many more culinary legends will be bringing sweet treats. Perhaps the most exciting update for this year, is that Sqirl, LA's favorite all-day cafe will join the roster; now, you don't even have to take a flight out west to try 'em. 

The event, which will be hosted on May 19th (11am to 3pm) works on a ticket system. Each ticket ($5) gets you one baked good, and you're welcome to buy as many tickets as your heart desires. Want to impress your office? Go crazy with a box of chocolate chip cookies or baklava. But beware, lines run comically long, so it's best to get a bunch of tickets upfront. Looking for more of our favorite pastries? Check out the best dessert in NYC

Café Altro Paradiso is located at 234 Spring St, New York, NY 10013.

 

Left to right: Kelsey Shaw (Café Altro Paradiso General Manager) and Natasha Pickowicz (Head Pastry Chef, Café Altro Paradiso and Flora Bar)
Photograph: Courtesy Heidi's Bridge

 

Some baked goods you can expect (subject to change):

Frenchette - Tart au Riz, Boudin Blanc, donuts, layer cake, brioche
Morgenstern's - Ice cream flavors such as burnt honey vanilla, raspberry chocolate, Edible Schoolyard mint chip collaboration, charred banana, coconut espresso and strawberry pistachio pesto
Cervo's - Fried shrimp skewers
The Standard Hotel Cafe - Sourdough breads such as a kasha porridge and "Glenn the Redeemer"
L'industrie x Scarr's - One-off collaboration on individual pies
Sqirl - Morning buns (with citrus brought from LA)  as well as einkorn olive oil cake with brown butter buttercream, honeycomb cookies, chamomile shortbread
Superiority Burger - Griddled-to-order "Saturated Party Sub"
King -  2 flavors of their brand new ice creams: Rhubarb ripple and lavender and honey, in tubs designed by artist Robert Alvarez
Olmsted - A spring version of their stollen, with a strawberry & rhubarb jam
Le Coucou- Paris Brest with praline creme legere, hazelnut dragee as well as Gateau au Chocolat with flourless sponge cake and coffee crémeux
Tandem Bakery -  Gateau Basque with rhubarb 
Gramercy Tavern - Exclusive flavors of seasonal jams
Ops Pizza - Flourless chocolate cake and cold tomato pie
Hanoi House - Sesame balls with sweet and savory options
Le Bernardin - Exclusive all-American theme: Whoopie pie with malted ganache, peppermint patties, cinnamon buns, pop tarts with bacon jam, elevated version of “puppy chows" (caramel corn, chocolate coated hazelnuts, Chex, candied peanuts) 
Marlow & Sons - Sour cabbage pancakes topped with okonomiyaki sauce, hot mustard aioli and katsuobushi (shaved bonito flakes)

 

Staff writer
By Emma Orlow 27 Posts

Combining her background in curatorial with her years in the food industry, Emma Orlow looks for stories about unconventional approaches to dining and the stories of the people behind them. Born and raised in New York, she's spent years covering the food, beverage, and design spaces. In addition to her work at Time Out, she's written for Eater, New York Magazine, Saveur, Vice MUNCHIES, Los Angeles Times, Architectural Digest, Edible Brooklyn, and more! Her words have been included on various school syllabi and panel discussions. Emma also makes art with food, putting on experiential shows throughout the city.

Emma has been with Time Out since 2019, and is the Associate Food & Drink Editor in New York. Reach Emma emma.orlow@timeout.com or connect with her on Instagram @emorlow.

