Cafe Altro Paradiso’s buzzy all-star chef bake sale is back this May

You can find all of the city's best pastries under one roof next month at Café Altro Paradiso. Natasha Pickowicz, Altro's head of pastry with Matter House lead (Estela, Flora Bar) Ignacio Mattos, will host their third-annual bake sale benefit at the restaurant. After the 2016 presidential election, Pickowicz was inspired to take action. Her platform? Gathering pastry chefs from NYC's most powerful bakery programs to create a bake sale in direct defiance of Trump administration's leveled threats against Planned Parenthood (last year they raised $22,000 for the organization).

But this won't be your run-of-the-mill middle school bake sale for volleyball uniforms or a corner stand for Girl Scouts. Rather, it's one of the only times a year you can find all the best baked goods without having to hop all over the city: Hanoi House, Wildair, Ovenly, Flora Bar, La Mercerie, Frenchette, Superiority Burger, Alison Roman (behind the viral chocolate chip cookie recipe), King, Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery, Manhatta, Morgenstern's, Marlow & Sons, Ops Pizza, Roberta's, The Standard, Gertie and many more culinary legends will be bringing sweet treats. Perhaps the most exciting update for this year, is that Sqirl, LA's favorite all-day cafe will join the roster; now, you don't even have to take a flight out west to try 'em.

The event, which will be hosted on May 19th (11am to 3pm) works on a ticket system. Each ticket ($5) gets you one baked good, and you're welcome to buy as many tickets as your heart desires. Want to impress your office? Go crazy with a box of chocolate chip cookies or baklava. But beware, lines run comically long, so it's best to get a bunch of tickets upfront. Looking for more of our favorite pastries? Check out the best dessert in NYC.

Café Altro Paradiso is located at 234 Spring St, New York, NY 10013.

Some baked goods you can expect (subject to change):

Frenchette - Tart au Riz, Boudin Blanc, donuts, layer cake, brioche

Morgenstern's - Ice cream flavors such as burnt honey vanilla, raspberry chocolate, Edible Schoolyard mint chip collaboration, charred banana, coconut espresso and strawberry pistachio pesto

Cervo's - Fried shrimp skewers

The Standard Hotel Cafe - Sourdough breads such as a kasha porridge and "Glenn the Redeemer"

L'industrie x Scarr's - One-off collaboration on individual pies

Sqirl - Morning buns (with citrus brought from LA) as well as einkorn olive oil cake with brown butter buttercream, honeycomb cookies, chamomile shortbread

Superiority Burger - Griddled-to-order "Saturated Party Sub"

King - 2 flavors of their brand new ice creams: Rhubarb ripple and lavender and honey, in tubs designed by artist Robert Alvarez

Olmsted - A spring version of their stollen, with a strawberry & rhubarb jam

Le Coucou - Paris Brest with praline creme legere, hazelnut dragee as well as Gateau au Chocolat with flourless sponge cake and coffee cr émeux

Tandem Bakery - Gateau Basque with rhubarb

Gramercy Tavern - Exclusive flavors of seasonal jams

Ops Pizza - Flourless chocolate cake and cold tomato pie

Hanoi House - Sesame balls with sweet and savory options

Le Bernardin - Exclusive all-American theme: Whoopie pie with malted ganache, peppermint patties, cinnamon buns, pop tarts with bacon jam, elevated version of “puppy chows" (caramel corn, chocolate coated hazelnuts, Chex, candied peanuts)

Marlow & Sons - Sour cabbage pancakes topped with okonomiyaki sauce, hot mustard aioli and katsuobushi (shaved bonito flakes)

