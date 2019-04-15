The Jewish Food Society is hosting two all-star chef Passover parties

Looking for things to do this spring? Whether you're religious or not, you might want to make moves to score an invite for your local seder, for tastes of centuries-old food traditions celebrated only this time of year. Those who've checked out the best jewish delis in NYC, will be interested to know that The Jewish Food Society is throwing not one—but two—Passover parties with all-star chefs this April. If you're not familiar with their work, The Jewish Food Society is a collective excited about archiving forgotten recipes and culinary stories of the Jewish diaspora. Beyond that, The Jewish Food Society is an excellent example about how to make history feel interactive and relevant to 2019 diners, with strong graphic design, top chef collaborations, great merch and events hosted at some of our favorite restaurants.

In the past, they collaborated with Russ & Daughters, Katz Deli, Gail Simmons and chef Einat Admony of Taim. Jewish food isn't just babka and matzo ball soup (though we love it for those reasons, too) and the dinners hope to showcase the diversity of flavors and nuances by region. But those looking for leavened bread will be hard-pressed to find it at these upcoming Passover events.

On April 20th (we can't stop thinking about the 4/20 jokes here... #CBDSeder, anyone?) they'll host a Passover seder inspired by Soviet cooking traditions at the James Beard House. It's a collaboration alongside scholar and author Darra Goldstein, Bonnie Morales (owner of one of our favorite restaurants in Portland, Kachka), Sasha Shor (Tres Carnes and LAVKA Supper Club), Marissa Lippert (Nourish Kitchen Table) and Natasha Pickowicz (the pastry genius behind Café Altro Paradiso and the Met Breuer's Flora Bar).

James Beard House is located at 167 W 12th St, New York, NY 10011.

Then, on April 27th, make reservations over at Fairfax, restauranteur Gabriel Stulman's (Fedora Bar, Simon & The Whale) all-day West Village cafe. Mimouna is named after the ancient North African tradition to mark the end of Passover. Expect celebratory pastries by Zoe Kanan, a James Beard-nominated all-star pastry gal running the bakery program at the Freehand Hotel projects, as well as holiday couscous and Moroccan fish cigars. Stulman's very own mom will make a special guest appearance for some serious Bubby action. Details on both, below.

Fairfax is located at 234 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014.

