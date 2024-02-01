What the hell is a 'no hole' bagel?

Utopia Bagels in Queens is serving what many believe to be a NYC blasphemy.

Let’s get one thing clear: the 23-year-old co-owner of Utopia Bagels in Queens, Jesse Spellman, agrees that authentic New York bagels absolutely must have a hole in the center.

That being said, how can you refuse a collaboration request from cream cheese giant Philadelphia?

“They reached out to us with the idea of producing a limited-time only no-hole bagel that you could spread more cream cheese on,” recalls Spellman. “They’re a big brand in the bagel industry, so it was really cool.”

That is, more or less, the story behind the hole-less bagels that are being sold at Utopia Bagels now through February 12.

Those who dare order what many New Yorkers consider to be a blasphemous iteration of the iconic local food have the option of stuffing it with regular cream cheese or flavored options.

Believe it or not, the culinary invention, which also debuted in Montreal (yes, we know, Montreal bagels aren't real bagels, after all), actually interested more than a few diners: Spellman reveals that Utopia has sold a few hundred no-hole bagels through today, with a couple hundred online orders already shipped as well.

The response on social media hasn't been quite as positive.

"Isn't this just a bialy?????," an astute user commented on Instagram.

Alas, Utopia's forays into the creative are generally appreciated around town (remember the 10-pound pizza bagel that took 24 hours to make?), so we’ll give the Queens destination a pass this time around, especially given Spellman’s feelings about the food.

“Bagels with a hole are what you relate to when you’re a little kid,” he says. “Part of the experience is to bite into that thick cream cheese and have the schmear fall off your face. It teaches kids how to clean themselves. Technically, bagels are important aspects of parenting!”