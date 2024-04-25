Although coyote sightings are not common, they can still happen.

A New Yorker jogging through the 72nd Street Traverse last Saturday morning came across something pretty unexpected: a giant, wild coyote prowling through Central Park.

In video footage taken by the jogger, you can see the lone coyote walking calmly and, quite frankly, minding its own business. As majestic as the animal was, though, most locals are a bit confused: what was it doing in the middle of Manhattan and how did it even get there?

Apparently, coyote sightings are not uncommon as the animals can pretty much survive anywhere. They’ve been known to cross highways and bridges and live throughout the five boroughs.

Coyote spotted strolling through Central Park over the weekend https://t.co/rrLKzJDNzt pic.twitter.com/6GaMg5Vup1 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) April 24, 2024

“We have no reason to believe this particular coyote is unhealthy or poses a threat to human safety,” said Gregg McQueen, the press officer at NYC’s Parks and Rec department, to Time Out. “However, we advise everyone to keep their distance and avoid close contact.”

We asked the Parks and Rec department what advice they would give to anyone who comes across a coyote in New York City, because we should clearly be prepared.

Here are a few tips to follow:

1. Observe from a distance.

This one's simple: stay away!

2. Do not try to feed it.

"Feeding coyotes will only make them fear people less, which will just increase the chances that they’ll approach [humans]," explained McQueen. "This also means disposing your food and garbage properly so that you’re not indirectly feeding the coyotes."

3. If you have a pet, make sure you’re protecting it.

Generally speaking, said the expert, coyotes might look at small dogs and cats as prey, while larger dogs may be viewed as competition. "This isn’t a Disney movie, so don’t let your dog play with a coyote," he warned.

4. Coyotes should be afraid of us.

"If a coyote starts to approach you, make yourself look big by putting your arms up and making loud noises," advised McQueen. "Look as scary as you can. Continue to do this until the coyote goes away."

Believe it or not, coyotes have lived here in NYC since the 1930s. While they’re not technically native New Yorkers, they eventually extended their range from the Great Plains and the Southwest to the city, per Wildlife NYC. While they can explore up to 10 miles of open land per day, they typically occupy the same 2-acre plot all year long. That is, of course, unless a better housing situation comes along—just like any New Yorker. You will typically see cayotes in Queens, the Bronx and Manhattan.

