New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
coyote
Photograph: By Matt Knoth / Courtesy of Shutterstock

What to do if you see a coyote in NYC

Although coyote sightings are not common, they can still happen.

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto
Advertising

A New Yorker jogging through the 72nd Street Traverse last Saturday morning came across something pretty unexpected: a giant, wild coyote prowling through Central Park. 

In video footage taken by the jogger, you can see the lone coyote walking calmly and, quite frankly, minding its own business. As majestic as the animal was, though, most locals are a bit confused: what was it doing in the middle of Manhattan and how did it even get there? 

RECOMMENDED: Dozens of adoptable dogs are taking over an interactive installation in Times Square next week

Apparently, coyote sightings are not uncommon as the animals can pretty much survive anywhere. They’ve been known to cross highways and bridges and live throughout the five boroughs.

“We have no reason to believe this particular coyote is unhealthy or poses a threat to human safety,” said Gregg McQueen, the press officer at NYC’s Parks and Rec department, to Time Out. “However, we advise everyone to keep their distance and avoid close contact.”

We asked the Parks and Rec department what advice they would give to anyone who comes across a coyote in New York City, because we should clearly be prepared.

Here are a few tips to follow:

1. Observe from a distance.

This one's simple: stay away!

2. Do not try to feed it.

"Feeding coyotes will only make them fear people less, which will just increase the chances that they’ll approach [humans]," explained McQueen. "This also means disposing your food and garbage properly so that you’re not indirectly feeding the coyotes." 

3. If you have a pet, make sure you’re protecting it.

Generally speaking, said the expert, coyotes might look at small dogs and cats as prey, while larger dogs may be viewed as competition. "This isn’t a Disney movie, so don’t let your dog play with a coyote," he warned.

4. Coyotes should be afraid of us.

"If a coyote starts to approach you, make yourself look big by putting your arms up and making loud noises," advised McQueen. "Look as scary as you can. Continue to do this until the coyote goes away."

Believe it or not, coyotes have lived here in NYC since the 1930s. While they’re not technically native New Yorkers, they eventually extended their range from the Great Plains and the Southwest to the city, per Wildlife NYC. While they can explore up to 10 miles of open land per day, they typically occupy the same 2-acre plot all year long. That is, of course, unless a better housing situation comes along—just like any New Yorker. You will typically see cayotes in Queens, the Bronx and Manhattan.

Learn more about what wildlife calls NYC home with our illustrated guide.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Spring

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.