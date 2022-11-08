New York
Timeout

Moose Knuckles
Photograph: Moose Knuckles

When these blocks of ice melt, you can grab the winter coats that are inside of them for free

The high-end jackets from Moose Knuckles and Eckhaus Latta usually cost between $650 and $1,595.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
It's a pretty odd stint, but we're into it: Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles has partnered with American label Eckhaus Latta to create a new 12-piece collection that's currently frozen into ice sculptures on the corner of Lafayette Street and Kenmare Street as well as Ludlow Street and Division Street.

You read that right: if taking a stroll downtown, you'll likely notice a beautiful parka, a useful hoodie, a puffer vest and a jacket among other fashion items inside frozen ice blocks that are bound to melt away soon (especially given the unseasonably warm temperatures expected throughout this November). Once that happens, New Yorkers are encouraged to take the winter wardrobe items home for free. You can literally just grab one and wear it all season long.

Before we forget: the various coats will cost between $650 and $1,595 each in-store once they are released on November 10, so you might want to camp out by the ice blocks for a few hours. It will clearly be worth the effort.

We don't need to highlight how awesome it is to be able to get one of these luxury items in your possession for free, but you know how New Yorkers get about stuff available gratis—so you better travel downtown sooner rather than later to maximize your chances of getting a new winter coat.

