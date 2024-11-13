Yesterday afternoon, Amtrak was forced to suspend service between New York and New Haven, considered one of the best train stations in the U.S., in both directions following a fire in the Bronx that cut out power to trains in the area. At the moment, service has not yet resumed—but Amtrak put out an advisory announcing that things should go back to normal by 2pm today.

"Amtrak is communicating directly with impacted customers about this service interruption and offering options for rebooking their travel plans," reads the announcement.

During last night's rush hour, commuters were asked to use the Metro-North Railroad at Grand Central Terminal instead, where their tickets were being honored. Similar guidance is being offered today.

Keep in mind that Penn Station services the disrupted Amtrak line—so customers willing to take the Metro-North instead will have to find their way to Grand Central Terminal from Penn Station.

As for folks who live around the Bronx area where the fire occurred: follow the Department of Health's lead and try to stay indoors to avoid smoke exposure. Consider keeping your windows shut as well.

Needless to say: stay safe, New Yorkers!