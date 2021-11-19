Where to find the best sufganiyot in NYC for Hanukkah

There are two things that foodies can't stop thinking about once Hanukkah rolls around (this year, the Jewish holiday kicks off on November 28 through December 6): latkes and sufganiyot. The latter donuts in particular tend to get the royal treatment by chefs around town who create special, limited-versions of the dessert available for, usually, a single week.

As the festival of lights (as Hanukkah is known) rolls around, let us help you prepare in advance. Here are some of the best sufganiyots that you can get your hands on in the city this year. Go ahead and place an order now, as they are bound to sell out in no time:

Balaboosta

Photograph: Courtesy of Balaboosta

Israeli chef Einat Admony clearly knows a thing or two about the Jewish staple. Her savory variety of the food—a creative flavor profile to begin with—is filled with chicken liver mousse and amanera cherry. The delight will cost you $16 for two starting November 30.

Breads Bakery

Photograph: Courtesy of Breads Bakery

Every year, the famous bakery releases a variety of different sufganiyot flavors. This time around, you'll want to try them all, from the newest iterations (yuzu basil and coconut lime) to old favorites (strawberry and chocolate). All will be available for pre-order starting this upcoming Monday and will also be sold at all Breads Bakery locations between November 26 and December 5. Price wise, a single sufganiya will cost you $3.50 and a box filled with a dozen will run you $33.

Queens Pita Bakery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queens Pita Bakery (@queenspitabakery)

Consider Queens Pita Bakery the unofficial Eden of all things sufganyot. Word to the wise: try every single flavor that the location offers—including the blueberry jam-filled one and, of course, the version with caramel (this video will do all the convincing necessary). We also suggest you pack your shopping bag with some of the other menu items on offer like the mini tiramisu cakes and the blueberry and cherry turnovers. We expect the store to start selling the donuts next week.

Noir Bakery & Café

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noir Bakery & Café (@noirbakery)

Full disclosure: Noir Bakery & Café is out on Long Island but we promise it is totally worth the 25-minute ride on the Long Island Railroad (the bakery is also right by the station). Keep your eye out for an official announcement on their Instagram account, but we expect the suburban destination to start taking orders for their delicious sufganiyots some time next week. Last year, the family-run operation quickly sold out of their donuts—and for good reason. Although more traditional flavors like custard, chocolate and jelly are certainly worth indulging in, it's their halva sufganiyots that will quite literally have you titillate in delight. The creative treats also make for the perfect present to take along to your family's holiday get-together.