Where to watch the season premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in NYC

Drag fans have lately heard talk of some international sporting competition starting next month, but there's just no way we can focus on that right now, damn it. Supreme leader RuPaul is launching another season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars on Thursday night at 8pm. And as anyone with a back rolls tattoo can tell you, there is no expense, no law, no hot Olympian that can keep us away from this. This season's crop of returning queens includes Chi Chi Devayne, Kennedy Davenport, Shangela, Thorgy Thor, Milk, Ben de la Creme, Trixie Mattel, Morgan McMichaels, Aja and an as-yet-unrevealed tenth queen. You can watch the first fifteen minutes of the premiere at VH1’s website.

It's now de rigueur for NYC's drag queens to hold court at bar viewing parties and spew bitchy commentary during commercial breaks. Here are the best gigs in town.

Manhattan

Legendary NYC drag queen Brita Filter gives it all at Boxers UES; political diva Marti Gould Cummings provides her hilarious opinions at Boxers HK; Coco Taylor serves commentary at Harlem Nights; Rosé delivers snappy quips and Barbra Streisand lip-syncs at Club Cumming; and All-Stars 2 veteran Phi Phi O'Hara spills T at Rise Bar.

For an epic premiere, head to Museum of Sex to catch Aquaria, Ruby Fox, Muffy, Harajuku and other favorites at a viewing/dance party hosted by DJ Soda Pop.

And to see one of this year's crop live, head to Aja's premiere party at Stage 48.

Brooklyn

Ms. Ter and Zenobia take over the Deep End with a massive projection screen; C'Mon Everybody and The Gateway host rowdy viewings; and Metropolitan, The Rosemont and The Well bring their regulars together for weekly screenings.

Ruby Roo and Shiny Penny hold court at Lot 45's always-wild screening party, which includes guest performers, a raffle and giveaways ($5).

And gag to the demented splendor of Allegra Spread as she welcomes a rotating lineup of guest hosts (including Lee Valone, Poppy and Violet Tendency) for performances and karaoke at Branded Saloon.

Queens

Count on the always-glam, always-singing Jan Sport to sing, dance and quip at Albatross Bar; and Icon Bar hosts viewings with lip-sync for your life-inspired karaoke after.

Suffice it to say, you should get to your viewing party early. Show up with small groups. Don't plan on ever getting the bartender's attention. And do not make commentary while Ru is talking.

Good luck, and don't fuck it up.

