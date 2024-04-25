One of our favorite New York cocktail mavens is opening a new neighborhood wine bar in Brooklyn: Ivy Mix, co-owner of the great Leyenda over in Carroll Gardens, is part of the founding team behind Whoopsie Daisy, which is set to debut on Wednesday, May 1. A collaboration with Conor McKee and Piper Kristensen of Fiasco! Wine + Spirits, the casual, 35-seat Crown Heights den will be located less than a block from that sibling bottle shop and will spotlight both natural wines and local bites.

Aimed at serving "both local community members in need of a high-integrity hangout spot and visitors looking for their next favorite pour," the beverage list will champion both natural and biodynamic wines, with a focus on diverse producers, low-intervention, and traditional production methods. The bar will work in tandem with Fiasco!, offering an overlapping drinks selection that guests can later find and purchase at the nearby wine and spirits shop to be enjoyed at home.

The drinks program at Whoopsie will be complemented by a similarly thoughtful snack menu: think bread and butter, tinned fish, cheese and charcuterie, and, for something a little sweet, chocolate chip cookies from Ridgewood’s L’imprimerie bakery with locally sourced milk. Food items will largely pull from boutique New York farmers and mongers including Blakesville Creamery, La Salumina, Churchill Creamery, C. Hesse Cheese, and Jake’s Gouda.

Alongside that local ethos is a dedication to low-waste initiatives, such as the elimination of citrus garnishes for cocktails and reusing wine kegs to round out the wine program. The Whoopsie Daisy team is also aligning itself with partners that share its dedication to sustainability and will regularly host pop-up events featuring winemakers, craft spirit producers and other like-minded retailers.

Check out some of the food-and-drink offerings, as well as Mix and the rest of the opening team from Whoopsie Daisy below: