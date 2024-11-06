Chef Einat Admony’s resume includes introducing New York’s very first couscous bar, the now-shuttered Kish-Kash, feeding our lunchtime rush with fast-casual Mediterranean bowls and scratch-made pitas at taim and playing on traditional dishes across the Middle East at Balaboosta. Now, the chef is finding a new beat, literally, with her latest listening bar and cocktail lounge.

RECOMMENDED: These are the best vinyl bars in NYC

Opening on November 7, Moondog (119 Ingraham Street, Brooklyn) will be the latest vinyl-forward lounge to drop in Williamsburg, joining The Last Call and Mr. Melo. All in the family, chef Einat Admony’s brother, Elon Admony, also has a hand in the concept. Naturally, Einat handles the food, this time lending her Israeli and Middle Eastern roots with Mexican. Einat’s self-dubbed Med-Mex menu leans on tacos filled with chicken shawarma and lamb mole and empanadas puffed with corn, feta and Argentinian beef. Cocktails follow suit with Jaffa Old Fashioneds stirred with añejo tequila, chocolate orange liqueur and date syrup to the Malabi with Charanda Mexican rum and pistachio orgeat, topped with a pomegranate foam.

With two decades of experience as a music producer and co-founder of house dance party ReSolute, Elon helped to curate the sound, starting with a custom-built DJ booth made of walnut wood. While listeners can take it all in at the marble bar, the laid-back outdoor patio lends plenty of space to chill with benches and picnic tables for gathering. But for true audiophiles, Moondog houses a secretive speakeasy. Only accessible through the bar’s side entrance, this quaint 300-square-foot space will be open for small curated events and immersive listening events.