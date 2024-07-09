While waiting for the U.S. Open to take over Queens by the end of the summer, tennis aficionados get to satisfy their craving for the sport by watching Wimbledon, the oldest tennis tournament in the world and one of the four major Grand Slams (our own U.S. Open rounds out that list alongside the Australian Open and the French Open).

Now taking place all over London, Wimbledon will wrap up this upcoming Sunday, July 14, which means you have the rest of this week to catch some of the most exciting games—including this weekend's championship—from this side of the Atlantic.

Where to watch Wimbledon in NYC

Although you can watch all Wimbledon matches on your own TV, there's nothing quite like observing a very great tennis game alongside other fans.

To that intent, here is a list of local venues and viewing parties that are showing the games:

Empire Fulton Ferry

Perhaps the most renowned Wimbledon-adjacent destination in NYC, Empire Fulton Ferry is a park next to the Brooklyn Bridge that transforms into The Hill in Wimbledon, a famous London park that crowds flock to during the championship to catch the excitement on a giant screen.

This year, the event will take place from July 12 to 14, just in time for the finals.

Although tickets to access the area are free, the online ballot to apply for one has already closed.

If you haven't secured a pass, you can try to walk into the event after 7pm on Friday and after 9am on Saturday and Sunday. Although entry is not guaranteed, it is certainly worth a shot—especially since singer Nicole Scherzinger is set to host a special free concert on The Hill this Friday night.

Backyard at Hudson Yards

Head to the Backyard at Hudson Yards, right by the Vessel, to catch all Wimbledon matches for free on a giant 30-foot screen.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, so you might want to head there relatively early.

Check out the full schedule of screenings right here.

Sports bars!

Although there is no official list of local bars that have announced they will be showing all Wimbledon matches, rest assured that a few entries on our own list of best sports bars in NYC will host viewing parties. It's a big-deal tournament, after all!

Just call in advance to make sure that the match you are excited to see will make it to the bar's TV screen.