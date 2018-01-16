  • News
Winter Jam festival returns to Central Park this month

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday January 16 2018, 1:41pm

Winter Jam festival returns to Central Park this month
Photograph: Courtesy NYC Parks/Daniel Avila

One of the most wonderful things to do in winter is galavant through one of the many NYC parks coated in snow—when there actually is some. But thanks to winter carnivals like Winter Jam in Central Park, we don’t have to worry. This annual festival brings the cold stuff to us...when the weather complies.

Last year, Winter Jam was unfortunately snow-free due to warm temperatures. Fingers crossed that this year’s event (set for Saturday, January 27) is a bit chillier, as the cold, white stuff (brought in by Lake Placid) is crucial for event activities such as sledding, skiing and snowshoeing.

Aside from all the winter sports you can practice and learn, the festival includes a stunning, live ice-sculpting presentation as well as snacks and hot beverages for purchase from the Taste NY Winter Market and Warming Hut.

Winter Jam is located at Central Park Bandshell Area. The event is on Saturday, January 2018 from 11am to 3pm. Rain Date: February 3.

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

