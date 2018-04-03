  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Women-only club The Wing is opening a new location in Williamsburg

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday April 3 2018, 10:56am

Women-only club The Wing is opening a new location in Williamsburg
Photograph: Courtesy Tory Williams

After opening its first Brooklyn location in February, The Wing is flying high and migrating to another area in Kings County: Williamsburg. The women-only networking space will now operate four clubhouses in New York, but the expansion doesn't end there—The Wing is going worldwide. 

Los Angeles, San Fransisco, Seattle as well as international locations such as London and Toronto are joining The Wing family. The date for all these openings has yet to be announced, but cofounders Audrey Gelman and Lauren Kassan flap their wings pretty fast, if you catch our drift.

The Wing's business model is currently under investigation by the New York City Commission on Human Rights for discrimination. The details are still unfolding. In case you're still on the wait list, there are several other kick-ass women's groups in NYC you can join (and you don't have to apply to participate). 

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest