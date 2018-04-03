Women-only club The Wing is opening a new location in Williamsburg

After opening its first Brooklyn location in February, The Wing is flying high and migrating to another area in Kings County: Williamsburg. The women-only networking space will now operate four clubhouses in New York, but the expansion doesn't end there—The Wing is going worldwide.

Los Angeles, San Fransisco, Seattle as well as international locations such as London and Toronto are joining The Wing family. The date for all these openings has yet to be announced, but cofounders Audrey Gelman and Lauren Kassan flap their wings pretty fast, if you catch our drift.

The Wing's business model is currently under investigation by the New York City Commission on Human Rights for discrimination. The details are still unfolding. In case you're still on the wait list, there are several other kick-ass women's groups in NYC you can join (and you don't have to apply to participate).

