In 2023, Wonder came onto the scene with the tech-driven dream of revolutionizing the food industry. The “fast-fine” dining food hall (their words, not mine) features award-winning chefs and restaurants from around the country under one roof. On the menu you can find steaks from Bobby Flay, rustic California cuisine from Jonathan Waxman and fried birds and then some from Marcus Samuelsson. While dining in is welcome, the foods found at Wonder are also also available for delivery and pick up. Currently, Wonder operates in 11 locations across New York and New Jersey. And this week, the concept gained another top-notch chef.

James Beard Award-winning author and TV host JJ Johnson has brought his newest concept exclusive to Wonder. Introducing Bankside, a seafood-centric concept that pulls on tastes from West Africa and the Caribbean. Starters include shrimp cooked two ways, one of the popcorn variety and the Peel & Eat Shrimp served with a mango cocktail sauce for dipping. Seafood-forward sandwiches include the Crispy Cod Sandwich and JJ’s Lobster Roll seasoned with a few shakes of Old Bay and pickled mustard seeds. Peri-peri sauce is heavily featured in the mains, one coating a half-roasted chicken, the other a filet of salmon. Will this buzzy, billionaire backed food hall take over the billionaire-backed food app industry? I guess we will have to wonder.

Here are the current list of restaurants participating at Wonder:

Alanza

Alanza Pizza

Barrio Café

Bankside by JJ Johnson

Bellies

Bobby Flay Steak

Burger Baby

Chai Pani

Chios Taverna by Micael Symon

Detroit Brick Pizza Co.

Di Fara Pizza

Fred’s Meat & Bread

Hanu Poke

Jota by Jose´ Andrés

Kin House

Limesalt

Maydan

Mr. D’s Fried Chicken

Room for Dessert

Royal Greens

SriPraPhai

Streetbird by Marcus Samuelsson

Table No. 1

The Mainstay by Marc Murphy

Tejas Barbecue

Walnut Lane by Jonathan Waxman

Wing Tip

Yasas by Michael Symon