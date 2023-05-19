New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
NYC skyline
Photograph: Shutterstock NYC skyline

Yes, that was a magnitude-2.2 earthquake in New York today

Just in time to shake up your weekend!

Written by
Christina Izzo
Advertising

We usually leave the earthquake watch to our brethren out in Los Angeles, but New York got a shake-up of its own in the early morning of Friday, May 19.

Hot off the scary news that NYC is sinking under its own weight, a 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck the New York metropolitan area early Friday, hitting about a mile south Hastings-on-Hudson in Westchester County around 2am, per the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The rumblings reportedly could be felt in the lower areas of Hudson Valley, parts of northeastern New Jersey, and around White Plains and Yonkers. 

Per social media, it was apparently close enough that people in the boroughs felt a little planetary shimmy-shake, with residents taking to Twitter to question whether the tremors were, indeed, an actual earthquake. 


Another Twitter user commented, adding in a reply: “The last time i felt an earthquake here was like 10+ years ago /: never happens.”

Despite the seeming unlikeliness of an earthquake being felt in New York City, it has actually happened before, and not all that long ago: back in November 2017, the tremors from a 4.1-magnitude earthquake in Delaware were felt in parts of NYC. 

Though experiencing quakes firsthand can definitely feel like a scary situation, luckily there was no immediate reports of damage due to today’s earthquake. Per the USGS, earthquakes of a magnitude of 3 and below will not usually result in much damage or, worse, casualties; that’s more often the case with earthquake magnitudes measured around 5.5 or higher. For reference, the largest recorded earthquake to strike New York State was a 5.9 up near the border of Canada on September 5, 1944, per the NESEC.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on climate crisis

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.