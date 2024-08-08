Yes, those were talking drones you heard in New York earlier this week

In this week's "only in New York" news, city dwellers who thought they might be hallucinating earlier this week when hearing objects talking from the sky were, actually, not hallucinating: the New York City Emergency Management unleashed drones on Tuesday afternoon to warn residents about the arrival of tropical cyclone Debby and the potential risk of flooding.

NYC Emergency Management just sent me a video of one of the drones warning residents about the storm and potential flooding. pic.twitter.com/xNL3mzkCTF — Elizabeth Kim (@lizkimtweets) August 6, 2024

To make matters even weirder, the machines delivered messages in English and broken Spanish, a fact that wasn't lost on many.

According to Gothamist, the drones announced: "Heavy rainfall and flooding will take place until Wednesday morning. If you live in a basement or ground floor apartment, be prepared to leave your location if flooding occurs."

The outlet reports that the second portion of the announcement initially sounded like Spanish but then... didn't sound like any language at all?

The new technology comes courtesy of (who else?) Mayor Eric Adams, reports the New York Times.

That should come as no surprise: the politician has deployed creative gadgets all throughout the city during his reign, including a robot policeman that could pass for the next villain on Doctor Who.

Although not a big hit in real life, the weather drones caused a bit of a funny ruckus on social media. Here are some of the funniest comments we found on the Internet:

why isn't the drone playing "It's Raining Men" — katie honan (@katie_honan) August 6, 2024

??? Do people not have windows to look out and see the rain? — Overwatch (@Redwavecomming) August 7, 2024

Apparently Notifying NYC Residents of a Storm via text messages and media isn’t enough, we must find a way to misuse police resources and give validity to the drone program. First drones went from observing sharks in their natural habitat to now acting as storm chasers pic.twitter.com/wAiCdu2LZ4 — John D. Macari Jr. 🇺🇸🗽 (@JohnDMacari) August 7, 2024