You can and should visit the world’s largest kaleidoscope in New York this fall

Planning a fall getaway or weekend in the Catskills? According to New York state’s leaf-peeping tracker, it’s almost time to see some stunning fall foliage. When you’re not basking in the beauty of those orange, red and yellow trees, it’s worth planning some other activities and things to do upstate to occupy some time.

One trippy idea we suggest? Pay a visit to the World’s Largest Kaleidoscope (and yes, it’s been certified by the Guinness Book of World Records). Less than three hours from NYC and 20 minutes from Woodstock, New York, Emerson Spa and Resort is home to a truly incredible piece of art. The 56-foot-tall structure was created using the silo from the former farm by Charles Karadimos and psychedelic artist Isaac Abrams.

The piece was completed in 1996 and continues to amaze patrons through a multimedia experience that involves amazing moving images and theater-quality sounds. When you step inside and see the projected moving images and mirrors, the piece resembles the kind of kaleidoscope one would hold to their eye. You can either lie on the floor or lean against the wall and look up at all the changing colors and images. (Note: Depending on the season, the colors may change.)



We did an Instagram search on the attraction and found that it has a very “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors” quality to it. Take a look for yourself and let us know if you’ve been (or would like to go.)

The World's Largest Kaleidoscope is located at 5340 Route 28 Mount Tremper, New York. It's open Sunday through Friday from 9am to 5pm and Saturdays 9am to 6pm. Admission is $5 per person per show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dario Avalos (@junkthedragon) on Aug 5, 2018 at 1:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Dyal (@modnomad) on Aug 27, 2018 at 2:42pm PDT