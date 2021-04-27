You can attend a free, one-person personal concert at BAM next month

Expect over 600 private concerts to take over the Brooklyn Navy Yard over four days.

Always wondered what it would be like to be the only spectator at a concert? You might have the opportunity to experience just that next month.

As part of its exciting spring programming, the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is getting very creative, hosting personal concerts that guests will attend solo throughout two weekends in May (May 8-9 and 15-16) at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The events, which are completely free (no, we're not lying), are truly one-of-a kind. Ticket-holders will be treated to ten-minute private performances by a range of New York musicians (45 have signed up in total) taking place all over the destination in Brooklyn. Talk about an intimate experience.

"The musical program [...] features instruments including: accordion, cello, clarinet, double bass, erhu, flute, Celtic harp, oud, percussion, saxophone, trumpet and viola," reads the events' official press release. "Much of the repertoire will be played from memory and chosen in the moment."

The 1:1 CONCERTS, as they are officially called, will take over nine socially-distanced sites within the Yard—from botanical spaces to industrial warehouses and rooftops. "Upon arrival, a BAM host personally escorts the attendee through alleyways, nooks and corridors, providing rare behind-the-scenes glimpses of the historic, living landmark," reads the press release.

The project, a true product of COVID-19-related requirements, has already launched to much fanfare across cities in Australia, Germany, Israel, Japan and more.

BAM's effort is just the latest in a line of creative projects that have provided New Yorkers with the sorts of cultural pursuits that they crave without having to worry about virus-related safety measures. At the beginning of the month, for example, the organization kicked off its first in-person show of the year with a socially distanced ice skating performance in Prospect Park. Before that, a large-scale public art installation dubbed "Arrivals + Departures" opened to the public right in front of Brooklyn Borough Hall. Clearly, the folks at BAM know what they're doing.

Check out the event's official website for ticket information. You can also call 718-636-4100 x1 or email info@BAM.org for reservations.

