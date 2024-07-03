You can bar crawl through Times Square’s Margaritaville Resort for National Tequila Day

Searchin' for your lost shaker of salt? You'll no doubt find one at the Margaritaville Resort Times Square, which is forever well-stocked with all of the accouterments needed for that titular, tequila-splashed bev. And speaking of tequila, the fun-loving hotel will celebrate National Tequila Day on Wednesday, July 24, with the property’s first-ever Margarita Bar Crawl.

RECOMMENDED: Frozen, fruity, with salt or without—no matter how you like 'em, these are NYC's best margaritas

Margarita lovers are welcome to head over to the midtown getaway (560 Seventh Avenue) for a night of margaritas, music and good vibes. (Snag your ticket here.) Participants will be given a Bar Crawl Passport upon entry, which they can use to barhop from drinkery to drinkery inside the hotel, trying out different takes on the classic margarita at each bar.

From 5pm to 8pm, a Build Your Own Nacho Station will be available at the Landshark Bar & Grill on the pool deck included with the price of a ticket. There, you'll also get to sip the "Uptown Top Shelf Margarita," made with Teremana Reposado Tequila, Cointreau Orange Liqueur, and Margaritaville's house margarita blend topped with a Gran Gala Orange Liqueur float).

Elsewhere, you can wet your whistle with the "W. 40th St & Agave" (Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier Orange Liqueur, Earl Grey Agave, lime juice) 32 stories up at the 5 O’Clock Somewhere Rooftop Bar; the "Grand Margarita" (Espolon Reposado Tequila, Cointreau Orange Liqueur, lime and orange Juices, agave nectar and pasteurized egg whites "shaken to grand perfection") at the License to Chill bar and outdoor patio on the 7th floor; and the "Seaside Hacienda" (Patrón Silver Tequila, Cointreau Orange Liqueur, agave nectar and the house margarita blend with orange and lime juice) at the hotel's signature Margaritaville Restaurant & Tiki Bar on level two.

Drinks are redeemable all day, so you can bop around as you choose. Enjoy all four custom margaritas and collect a Passport Stamp at each Bar and you can receive a complimentary souvenir shot glass from the Margaritaville Retail Store.