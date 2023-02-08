You can buy out an entire candy store in NYC this Valentine’s Day

The expression "like a kid in a candy store" takes on a whole new meaning this year with BonBon's new offering: The chance to rent out the entire store for an hour of glorious candy indulgences.

For the first time, the Swedish candy store BonBon is offering "Custom Candy Chambre Séparée," a one-hour private buyout of the shop.

The custom concierge experience includes a chance to taste your way through BonBon’s floor-to-ceiling candyland while sipping on unlimited champagne. It’s like Willy Wonka with a boozy twist. After you’ve fully gorged yourself on sugar and bubbly, you’ll get gift boxes of your favorite sweets to take home.

The BonBon team created the Chambre Séparée (a.k.a. private room) experience after customers asked for an exclusive buyout option. The one-hour experience costs $1,500 for a party of two. It's super limited, so if you want in on the sweet fun, be sure to book asap by emailing willy@bonbonnyc.com. Limited reservations are available at both BonBon locations (Lower East Side and Williamsburg).

Photograph: Courtesy of BonBon / BonBon - A Swedish Candy Co., 130 Allen St, New York, NY. exterior storefront of a candy shop in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan.

If that price is too rich for your blood, you can still visit the shop for your own DIY date night. Both BonBon locations are open until midnight daily.

"For the owners, candy is a way of life," a spokesperson for the shop said. "The owners are Swedish, and Swedes consume the most candy out of any country in the entire world."

After its founding in 2018 on the Lower East Side, BonBon expanded to its Williamsburg location and will soon add an Upper East Side sweet shop. The store’s owners launched BonBon as a way to share their love for their homeland’s sweet and savory treats; they import all products from Sweden.

Stocked with colorful, decadent treats, the jewel box of a store includes Swedish fish, sour wild strawberry fish, vanilla marshmallows, chocolate bars, white chocolate-covered gummy bears and a massive selection of black licorice.