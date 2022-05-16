You can celebrate Pride in Times Square this year

Pride, which is happening on June 24-26 this year, is rapidly approaching—and Broadway wants in on the celebration.

Playbill and the Times Square Alliance have announced that they will be hosting "Pride in Times Square" all weekend long, bringing Broadway productions, promotions, LGBTQIA+ non-profits and live events to the area between 45th and 47th Streets.

More details about the celebration, dubbed "Pride 365: LIVE!," will be revealed on June 1 but here is what we know so far: A street party called Big Broadway Disco is happening on June 25 at 6pm. You'll get to dance to disco tunes all around the Playbill Pride float (yes, that's a thing!) with DJs and performers of all sorts present as well.

Playbill’s Sing for Hope piano will also be on premise, with Broadway musicians and other artists leading sing-along performances and piano concerts throughout the whole weekend. Fun fact: the piano will be covered in real Playbills from some of the most iconic Broadway shows in history.

As has been the case since April, passerby will also get to interact with the massive Broadway Playbills that have taken over Times Square and form the Broadway Grand Gallery. Each one is 10 feet tall!

Then, on June 26, expect to see two interactive double decker buses parading down Fifth Avenue during the official Pride march.

There's clearly loads of fun to be had.

"The Times Square Alliance is honored to partner with Playbill in delivering a weekend of exciting and inclusive events for Times Square to celebrate Pride," said Tom Harris, the president of the Times Square Alliance, in an official statement. "We look forward to welcoming LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies to the crossroads of the world to enjoy programming that supports, inspires, and represents the diverse community of New York City."

Suddenly, midtown Manhattan seems to be the place to be. See you all there.

