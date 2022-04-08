New York
Timeout

Playbill gallery
Photograph: Heather Gershonowitz

These massive Broadway Playbills have taken over Times Square

The gallery of Playbills makes for the ideal Instagram shot.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Times Square is obviously the ideal home for an exhibit focusing on Playbills—especially since 15 new shows are expected to open on Broadway by the end of this month. (A staggering amount!)

The aptly dubbed Broadway Grand Gallery exhibit features eleven large Playbill monoliths featuring 21 currently running shows. You'll find them all on Broadway Plaza between 47th and 48th Streets and they will be on display through June 15. 

Each monolith is ten feet tall, six feet wide, three feet deep and features two shows on each side of it. Visitors will also notice that each portion of the giant Playbills features information about the depicted show, including a QR code that will direct those interested to a ticketing landing page. 

Broadway Grand Gallery
Photograph: Heather Gershonowitz

The installation includes a "Title" monolith that describes the exhibit and features a full map of theaters located in the area. 

Below is a list of the 21 participating shows:

Aladdin
The Book of Mormon
Come From Away
Company
Dear Evan Hansen
Funny Girl
Hadestown 
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Jersey Boys
The Lion King
The Little Prince
Little Shop of Horrors
MJ The Musical
Moulin Rouge! The Musical!
Mr. Saturday Night
Mrs. Doubtfire
The Phantom of the Opera
The Play That Goes Wrong
Plaza Suite
Six: The Musical
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

The installation works as the perfect precursor to the first-ever Broadway museum that is set to open in the heart of the Theater District later in 2022. Theaters geeks, this is our year!

