These massive Broadway Playbills have taken over Times Square

The gallery of Playbills makes for the ideal Instagram shot.

Times Square is obviously the ideal home for an exhibit focusing on Playbills—especially since 15 new shows are expected to open on Broadway by the end of this month. (A staggering amount!)

The aptly dubbed Broadway Grand Gallery exhibit features eleven large Playbill monoliths featuring 21 currently running shows. You'll find them all on Broadway Plaza between 47th and 48th Streets and they will be on display through June 15.

Each monolith is ten feet tall, six feet wide, three feet deep and features two shows on each side of it. Visitors will also notice that each portion of the giant Playbills features information about the depicted show, including a QR code that will direct those interested to a ticketing landing page.

Photograph: Heather Gershonowitz

The installation includes a "Title" monolith that describes the exhibit and features a full map of theaters located in the area.

Below is a list of the 21 participating shows:

Aladdin

The Book of Mormon

Come From Away

Company

Dear Evan Hansen

Funny Girl

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jersey Boys

The Lion King

The Little Prince

Little Shop of Horrors

MJ The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical!

Mr. Saturday Night

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Phantom of the Opera

The Play That Goes Wrong

Plaza Suite

Six: The Musical

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

The installation works as the perfect precursor to the first-ever Broadway museum that is set to open in the heart of the Theater District later in 2022. Theaters geeks, this is our year!

